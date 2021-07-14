STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KSEB to file review petition against KSERC order to pay Rs 6.3 crore to power company

"We have decided to take legal action against the KSERC's order or else the board will be forced to recommend increased power tariff," a KSEB official told The New Indian Express

Published: 14th July 2021 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

KSEB, electricity, power, power cut, power failure

Image of KSEB tower used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S, Online Desk)

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSEB has decided to file a review petition after the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) issued a favourable order to Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd, a private company based in Coimbatore, which had provided excess energy injected into the grid during the general lockdown period last year at Rs 5.50 per unit. A whopping Rs 6.30 crore has been slapped on KSEB which fears it may have to pass on the buck to consumers in due course. During the lockdown period, KSEB was not interested in getting power, even for Rs 1.50 per unit due to low consumption when the industries were shut down.
 
Following the state government's policy of encouraging private participation in setting up of hydroelectric projects, Indsil had set up a small hydroelectric project at Kuthungal in Idukki district with a capacity of 21 MW. The Coimbatore-based power company is an Extra High Tension consumer having its factory at Palakkad with the contract demand of 14,000 kilovolt ampere (kVA).

When the state government issued the policy guidelines on setting up small/mini/micro hydel projects under private participation, it was agreed that if there is any dispute or difference of opinion between the agency and KSEB, the matter would be referred to the government and its decision shall be final. A senior KSEB official told The New Indian Express that when the entire country was under complete lockdown during March-June last year, the electricity demand of the state had drastically come down.
 
"The rate of electricity in the short-term market, including power exchanges, had also drastically come down during the lockdown period on account of the drastic reduction in electricity demand. The average exchange rate was less than Rs 1.50 per unit when the private company had given us an invoice of Rs 6.39 crore for the surplus energy of 11.63 MU banked with KSEB at Rs 5.40 per unit," said a senior KSEB official.
 
This had happened at a time when the KSEB had been surrendering power from Central Generating Stations, Independent Power Producers, even its own zero variable cost hydel plants during the lockdown period. But INDSIL approached KSERC against the KSEB's non-payment as it maintained that the energy was banked without their permission and was not interested in taking their power at Rs
5.40 per unit. The KSERC had allegedly not taken the dispute before the state government and they ordered KSEB to pay the dues of Rs 6.30 crore.
    
"This is an illegal action of the KSERC against the consumers and KSEB. We have decided to take legal action against the KSERC's order or else the board will be forced to recommend increased power tariff," a KSEB official told The New Indian Express.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSEB KSERC Kerala power consumption
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp