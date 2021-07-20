Reinfection or persistent virus? Covid spread in Kerala baffles experts

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While Kerala continues to report a high number of Covid cases daily, experts attribute the trend partly to reinfection. Kerala is on top of the list of states in terms of daily fresh cases and total active cases.

According to experts, the reinfection could either be due to new strains of the virus or persistent infection.

The state has more than 1.25 lakh active Covid cases at present and the test positivity rate (TPR) has remained above 10 percent for the last few weeks, even crossing 11 percent at times.

However, according to doctors, it is difficult to differentiate cases of Covid reinfection — that might be due to new strains or variants — from that of persistent infection. There is no reliable data or study that clearly states how long the virus remains in the body of a person.

In some cases, it might take more than three months, where the symptoms would be mild initially but could turn severe later with acute pneumonia that would require immediate hospital admission.

Also, the possibility of the emergence of a new variant cannot be ruled out, said experts. The longer the virus stays, the higher is the risk for mutations and emergence of new variants.

“Recognition of reinfection in Covid is complicated. Prolonged and varied clinical manifestations are seen following acute infections up to 12 weeks. The duration of viral shedding can also be prolonged and at fluctuating levels, causing intermittent Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) positivity."

"New variants have been known to be capable of immune escape. Thus, only genotyping studies can confirm whether the repeated test positivity and clinical symptoms are from a prolonged clinical illness or true reinfection,” said Dr Anup R Warrier, Infectious Disease Expert.

If the genotyping study suggests that the second time PCR test conducted is the same as the old one or first time infection, it may be due to persistent infection.

Meanwhile, a member of Covid task force in the state said, “Despite the occurrence of infections and reinfection after vaccination, it remains the key in the fight against Covid. The ICU admissions and fatality can be brought down with vaccination in the third wave.”