STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Reinfection or persistent virus? Covid spread in Kerala baffles experts

While Kerala continues to report a high number of Covid cases daily, experts attribute the trend partly to reinfection.

Published: 20th July 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Image used for representational purposes (File photo| PTI)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: While Kerala continues to report a high number of Covid cases daily, experts attribute the trend partly to reinfection. Kerala is on top of the list of states in terms of daily fresh cases and total active cases.

According to experts, the reinfection could either be due to new strains of the virus or persistent infection.

The state has more than 1.25 lakh active Covid cases at present and the test positivity rate (TPR) has remained above 10 percent for the last few weeks, even crossing 11 percent at times. 

However, according to doctors, it is difficult to differentiate cases of Covid reinfection — that might be due to new strains or variants — from that of persistent infection. There is no reliable data or study that clearly states how long the virus remains in the body of a person.

In some cases, it might take more than three months, where the symptoms would be mild initially but could turn severe later with acute pneumonia that would require immediate hospital admission.

Also, the possibility of the emergence of a new variant cannot be ruled out, said experts. The longer the virus stays, the higher is the risk for mutations and emergence of new variants. 

“Recognition of reinfection in Covid is complicated. Prolonged and varied clinical manifestations are seen following acute infections up to 12 weeks. The duration of viral shedding can also be prolonged and at fluctuating levels, causing intermittent Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) positivity."

"New variants have been known to be capable of immune escape. Thus, only genotyping studies can confirm whether the repeated test positivity and clinical symptoms are from a prolonged clinical illness or true reinfection,” said Dr Anup R Warrier, Infectious Disease Expert.

If the genotyping study suggests that the second time PCR test conducted is the same as the old one or first time infection, it may be due to persistent infection.

Meanwhile, a member of Covid task force in the state said, “Despite the occurrence of infections and reinfection after vaccination, it remains the key in the fight against Covid. The ICU admissions and fatality can be brought down with vaccination in the third wave.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala COVID 19 COVID cases COVID vaccine
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Climate Emergency: Countries across the world experience massive flooding
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp