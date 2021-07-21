STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Afghan national who got job at Cochin Shipyard using forged documents arrested

Abbas Khan alias Idgul, a native of Afghanistan, entered India via Nepal and forged his identity documents to get a job at the Cochin Shipyard in a major security breach, said police

Published: 21st July 2021 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Cochin Shipyard

Cochin Shipyard (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An Afghan national who had been working at the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) using forged documents was arrested by Kochi police on Wednesday.

Abbas Khan alias Idgul, a native of Afghanistan, entered India via Nepal and forged his identity documents to get a job at the Cochin Shipyard in a major security breach, the police said.

After staying in Assam, he came to Kochi using forged documents including school certificates. It is learnt that his relatives also worked at the Cochin Shipyard. A detailed interrogation of the accused is underway, the police said.

The security agencies had received unconfirmed reports that an unidentified drone had flown over strategic areas in Kochi. Following this, surveillance was stepped up in the area and the subsequent probe led to the arrest of Idgul. The drone flew over Willington Island in June. It was reported to have flown from Willington Island near the Goshree Bridge.

The area is under high security cover as the Southern headquarters of the Navy, Cochin Shipyard and the headquarters of the Cochin Port Trust are situated here.

TAGS
Cochin Shipyard Kochi Afghanistan
