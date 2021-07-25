'Kerala's God' Pinarayi Vijayan's eulogy goes viral on social media

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A board portraying Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as ‘Kerala’s God’ put up near a temple in Malappuram has gone viral on social media.

The board was erected near Pacheeri Mahavishnu temple in Vaikathur, Valanchery, after Pinarayi was sworn in as CM for the second time. But it was shifted from there a few days back apparently after the objection of the temple committee.

The board says: “You asked who is God and people replied that those who give bun and butter”. No name was put on the poster about who erected it. The local CPM leadership has disowned it.

It was shifted to a nearby place along with another pro-CPM board which was put up in the name of Ayyappa devotees. Congress leader V T Balram had ridiculed the board depicting Pinarayi as God, on his Facebook.