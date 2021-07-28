STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

18-year-old argues with cops for elderly in Kerala, charged with obstruction of duty

The Chadayamangalam police have registered a case against Gauri Nanda, a native of Idukkupara, for obstruction of official duty.

Published: 28th July 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Gauri Nanda

A grab from the footage of the incident.

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Chadayamangalam police have registered a case against Gauri Nanda, a native of Idukkupara, for obstruction of official duty. Footage of a heated argument between the 18-year-old and the police is being circulated on social media. 

The incident took place at Chadayamangalam here on Monday. In the video, Gauri is seen arguing with the police for allegedly taking unnecessary action against an elderly man, who was in a queue in front of a bank, for violating Covid norms. Gauri and her mother had come to withdraw money from an ATM near the bank. 

A police vehicle passing through by stopped upon seeing the rush and the policemen got out of the vehicle to control the rush. They handed over a notice to an elderly man for not maintaining social distancing. They got into an argument. Gauri sought to know about the reason for the fight but it escalated into another argument.

The police then handed her a notice for violating Covid norms. She refused to accept it, following which the police booked her. “The charges against her include obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty and violating Covid norms,” said a police officer. The officer also refuted claims by social media users that the woman was booked under non-bailable sections. 

In the video, Gauri is seen telling an officer that if she is being served a notice for violating Covid norms, other police officers present there should be served a notice for not maintaining social distancing. Gauri later said the police told her that they were giving her a petty notice and that she had to pay a fine.

“That was when I reacted. It was only later that I came to know that they gave me a warning notice,” said Gauri. She also claimed that the SI used an expletive against her. “I did not interrupt them on purpose. I just went to enquire about the issue. Had they clarified it was a warning notice, I wouldn’t have reacted so much,” said Gauri.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp