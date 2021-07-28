18-year-old argues with cops for elderly in Kerala, charged with obstruction of duty

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Chadayamangalam police have registered a case against Gauri Nanda, a native of Idukkupara, for obstruction of official duty. Footage of a heated argument between the 18-year-old and the police is being circulated on social media.

The incident took place at Chadayamangalam here on Monday. In the video, Gauri is seen arguing with the police for allegedly taking unnecessary action against an elderly man, who was in a queue in front of a bank, for violating Covid norms. Gauri and her mother had come to withdraw money from an ATM near the bank.

A police vehicle passing through by stopped upon seeing the rush and the policemen got out of the vehicle to control the rush. They handed over a notice to an elderly man for not maintaining social distancing. They got into an argument. Gauri sought to know about the reason for the fight but it escalated into another argument.

The police then handed her a notice for violating Covid norms. She refused to accept it, following which the police booked her. “The charges against her include obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty and violating Covid norms,” said a police officer. The officer also refuted claims by social media users that the woman was booked under non-bailable sections.

In the video, Gauri is seen telling an officer that if she is being served a notice for violating Covid norms, other police officers present there should be served a notice for not maintaining social distancing. Gauri later said the police told her that they were giving her a petty notice and that she had to pay a fine.

“That was when I reacted. It was only later that I came to know that they gave me a warning notice,” said Gauri. She also claimed that the SI used an expletive against her. “I did not interrupt them on purpose. I just went to enquire about the issue. Had they clarified it was a warning notice, I wouldn’t have reacted so much,” said Gauri.