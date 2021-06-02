STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Assembly passes resolution urging Centre to provide Covid vaccines free of cost

The resolution moved by the health minister Veena George was also critical of the vaccine policy which pushed the states to compete in the market for vaccine purchase.

Published: 02nd June 2021 12:34 PM

Kerala's new health minister Veena George

Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state assembly on Wednesday passed unanimous resolution demanding the Centre to provide Covid vaccines free of cost and in a time-bound manner.

The resolution also mooted the use of provisions of compulsory licensing to make vaccines in public sector pharmaceutical companies.

It also sought to allow other vaccines which got the approval of WHO for emergency use and those approved by health regulators in Europe (European Medicines Agency), United Kingdom (Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency), Japan (Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency) and USA (Food and Drug Administration), for use in India.

The resolution was passed after incorporating some of the suggestions made by the opposition parties. The opposition UDF extended full support to the government in the fight against the pandemic.

