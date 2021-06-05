STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Long and short of it: Kerala budgets over the years

C H Mohammed Koya held the charge of finance department for 16 days in 1977. He presented the budget for 77-78 on Mar 28, 1977

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal presents the maiden budget of the government's second tenure. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

The late K M Mani of of Kerala Congress (M) holds the record for presenting the most number of budgets in Kerala assembly. He was part of five cabinets as finance minister and has presented 13 budgets

Budgets for the years 1965-66, 1966-67 and 1982-82 were passed in the Lok Sabha as the state was under President’s rule.
Among CMs R Sankar, Achutha Menon, Nayanar and Oommen Chandy have presented budgets. Though K Karunakaran had held finance portfolio, he did not present the budget

Kerala’s first budget was presented by C Achutha Menon, who was the finance minister in the first EMS government, on June 7, 1957

Achutha Menon, Sankar and Chandy had served as finance ministers prior to becoming chief ministers

The shortest budget speech was the six-minute-long one delivered by then CM E K Nayanar on March 28, 1987. 
CPM’s Thomas Isaac was part of two cabinets and has presented 12 state budgets. 
Isaac also holds   the record for presenting the longest budget speech in the assembly. His speech on January 15, 2021, was 3 hours and 17 minutes long. Oommen Chandy’s 2 hours and 54-minutes-long speech of 2016 is the second longest.  

Finance Ministers         1957-2021

C Achutha Menon    1957-59, 1970-71
R Sankar    1960-62, 1962-64 
P K Kunju    1967-69
N K Seshan    1969-70
K T George    1971-72 
K G Adiyodi    1972-75 
K M Mani    1975-77, 1980-81,    1981-82, 1982-87,     2011-15 
C H Mohammed Koya     March 1977-April 1977
M K Hemachandran    1977-78
S Varadarajan Nair    1978-79
N Bhaskaran Nair    Oct, 1979-Dec, 1979
V Viswanatha Menon    1987-91 
Oommen Chandy    1991-94,  2015-16  
K Karunakaran    1994-95 
C V Padmarajan    1995-96 
T Sivadasa Menon    1996-2001 
K Sanakaranarayanan    2001-04 
Vakkom Purushothaman    2004-06 
T M Thomas Isaac    2006-11, 2016-2021

