Long and short of it: Kerala budgets over the years

By Express News Service

C H Mohammed Koya held the charge of finance department for 16 days in 1977. He presented the budget for 77-78 on Mar 28, 1977

The late K M Mani of of Kerala Congress (M) holds the record for presenting the most number of budgets in Kerala assembly. He was part of five cabinets as finance minister and has presented 13 budgets

Budgets for the years 1965-66, 1966-67 and 1982-82 were passed in the Lok Sabha as the state was under President’s rule.

Among CMs R Sankar, Achutha Menon, Nayanar and Oommen Chandy have presented budgets. Though K Karunakaran had held finance portfolio, he did not present the budget

Kerala’s first budget was presented by C Achutha Menon, who was the finance minister in the first EMS government, on June 7, 1957

Achutha Menon, Sankar and Chandy had served as finance ministers prior to becoming chief ministers

The shortest budget speech was the six-minute-long one delivered by then CM E K Nayanar on March 28, 1987.

CPM’s Thomas Isaac was part of two cabinets and has presented 12 state budgets.

Isaac also holds the record for presenting the longest budget speech in the assembly. His speech on January 15, 2021, was 3 hours and 17 minutes long. Oommen Chandy’s 2 hours and 54-minutes-long speech of 2016 is the second longest.

Finance Ministers 1957-2021

C Achutha Menon 1957-59, 1970-71

R Sankar 1960-62, 1962-64

P K Kunju 1967-69

N K Seshan 1969-70

K T George 1971-72

K G Adiyodi 1972-75

K M Mani 1975-77, 1980-81, 1981-82, 1982-87, 2011-15

C H Mohammed Koya March 1977-April 1977

M K Hemachandran 1977-78

S Varadarajan Nair 1978-79

N Bhaskaran Nair Oct, 1979-Dec, 1979

V Viswanatha Menon 1987-91

Oommen Chandy 1991-94, 2015-16

K Karunakaran 1994-95

C V Padmarajan 1995-96

T Sivadasa Menon 1996-2001

K Sanakaranarayanan 2001-04

Vakkom Purushothaman 2004-06

T M Thomas Isaac 2006-11, 2016-2021