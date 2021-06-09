Amrita centre gets seven new medical patents

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Amrita Centre for Nanoscience and Molecular Medicine on the Kochi campus of Amrita University has bagged seven medical patents for its inventions. While three inventions received American patents, four got Indian patents, said Dr Shanti Kumar V Nair, centre director.

The first US patent was granted for a medicine to treat multiple sclerosis, and the second for developing the world’s first multimodal nano-contrast agent. The third is for a nanotextile-based small-diameter blood vessel graft which lasts longer without occlusion during use.An Indian patent was obtained for the invention of a core-shell nanoparticle system that could deliver multiple drugs simultaneously.

Another was obtained for the development of a new type of surface-nanostructured orthopaedic and dental implant. The third Indian patent was obtained for the invention of a new surface-modified stent that prevents blockage of the vessel after implant.