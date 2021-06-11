CAG audit criticises KSEB

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CAG report also has criticism against the KSEB. The loss incurred by PSUs in the power sector was Rs 1,853.80 crore in 2018-19 against profit of Rs 144.95 crore in 2014-15.

According to the latest finalised accounts, Kerala State Power and Infrastructure Finance Corporation and KINESCO Power and Utilities Private Ltd earned profit of Rs 5.97 crore and Rs 0.65 crore respectively while Kerala State Electricity Board incurred substantial loss of Rs 1,860.42 crore.

Failure of KSEB to adhere to hydro generation policy and step up power generation from hydro-electric projects to meet additional demand during peak hours of summer led to purchase of 86.40 MU of power incurring Rs 25.31 crore.