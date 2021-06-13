STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Congress leaders in dark about next UDF convener

High command’s move to post 3 working presidents without talks leaves leaders in lurch

Published: 13th June 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While MPs, K Muraleedharan and M K Raghavan, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, and senior leader K V Thomas have emerged as frontrunners for the post of UDF convener, trouble is brewing within the two factions over the high command keeping them in the dark regarding the appointment of the three working presidents. The main aim of the high command is to cause the disintegration of the two factions, which has left leaders here in the lurch.

Initially, Thiruvanchoor was tipped to become the Opposition leader and later the state Congress chief. After Oommen Chandy, he is the most senior MLA. This gave him an edge. But since he did not have wholehearted support of Chandy camp, he made a retreat. The  party national leadership had appointed MLAs P T Thomas and T Siddique and retained MP Kodikunnil Suresh as working Congress chiefs. Incidentally, none of the state Congress leaders were consulted on the three appointments.

Thiruvanchoor told TNIE that he had never staked a claim to any of these posts. “I have always abided by whatever the party entrusted me with, which I have delivered successfully. I am not aware of what’s happening now. This is a crucial time for the Congress. Workers have high hopes in the leadership and this is the time when we should join hands to revive the party,” he said.

Muraleedharan too has not sought the support of the high command and the state leadership to emerge as the successor to UDF convener M M Hassan. He told TNIE that it is his supporters on social media who are going to town that K Sudhakaran-V D Satheesan-K Muraleedharan trio will make a good team. For long, there has been a demand that a leader from the Malabar region should be brought in as UDF convener and this has pitchforked Kozhikode MP Raghavan into the league of hopefuls. 

Thomas, who was removed as working president, shares a good rapport with Sonia Gandhi. But his equations with Rahul Gandhi are not the same. A senior Congress MLA told TNIE that there is a view within the party that Hassan should be allowed to continue as he got only a limited time to lead UDF. “The truth is that these days, none of us is aware about what is happening in the party. With the aim of disintegrating the groups, the national leadership is not consulting senior leaders like before. We are in the dark as to whether Hassan will continue or some other leader will succeed him,” said the MLA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress UDF
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp