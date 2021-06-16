STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anti-terror team begins probe into explosives found in forest

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Kerala Police has launched a probe isnto the recovery of explosive materials from a plantation in Pathanapuram taluk in Kollam. 

Published: 16th June 2021 05:35 AM

One of the gelatin stick recovered from a cashew plantation in Kollam

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Kerala Police has launched a probe isnto the recovery of explosive materials from a plantation in Pathanapuram taluk in Kollam. Forest officials spotted gelatin sticks, detonators and electric wires while inspecting a cashew plantation owned by the forest department on Monday. Meanwhile, 96 gelatin sticks were found at Vayakkara, 20km away from Pathanapuram, in the Naduvathumoozhy range of Konni forest division in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday morning. The forest officials handed them over to the Konni police.

Range DIG Sanjay Kumar Gurudin inspected the spot in Pathanapuram while a bomb squad and a dog squad were brought in. Forensic experts are examining the explosives.“The explosives were found during a search conducted by the forest and the police based on the revelations made by the Keralites belonging to a militant outfit after the UP police arrested them,” the police said.

The Tamil Nadu Q Branch had reported to the Kerala Police on the presence of a militant group in the area. Thiruvananthapuram Range DIG Gurudin said all aspects would be examined.

‘It looks like explosives were abandoned’

The locals informed the police that they had spotted some strangers in the locality.  “The explosives were found at a cashew plantation within the Padam forest range. We have registered a case and a probe is under way. It looks like the items were abandoned rather than being hidden,” said the ATS squad higher officer.In February last year, 14 live bullets used in long-range rifles were found abandoned on a roadside in Kollam district.

The Konni police have registered a case as per CrPC Section 102 (seizing any property suspected to be part of a crime). “Field staff of Kokkathodu forest station found the gelatin sticks during their field visit around 9.30am on Tuesday. They carried out special patrolling in their limits after explosives were seized in Pathanapuram,” said a forest official.Konni Inspector of Police Sivaprakash T S said they have started an investigation. “Prima  facie, this incident does not have any connection to the Pathanapuram case, but we are probing all angles,” he said.

