Congress violates Covid protocol to greet Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ignoring lockdown restrictions and throwing Covid protocol to the wind, around 1,500 people gathered at Indira Bhavan here on Wednesday morning to witness the change of guard from Mullappally Ramachandran to K Sudhakaran at the helm of the state Congress. While around 500 workers stormed the 350-seat conference hall at the party’s headquarters, as many of them thronged the premises for over two hours till an array of senior leaders completed their congratulatory speeches.

Late comers crowded on the main road in front of the venue. The violation prompted the Museum police to register cases against six Congress leaders and 100 workers under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Act 2020. “There were 150-200 people standing by the roadside outside the party office. They were booked for not following Covid protocol,” said Museum station house officer Prajeesh Sasi. Congress-led UDF had boycotted the oath of Pinarayi government held on May 20, alleging that the event was in violation of Covid protocol.

Congmen lower guard, share sweets

The six district-level leaders named in the FIR are Manacaud Suresh, Mannamoola Rajesh, Saju Kowdiar, Kallampalli Haridas, Palayam Udayan and Sudarsanan Peroorkada. Though lockdown guidelines forbid organising any public event, no case has been registered against senior leaders who attended the event.The chaos started around 10.30am when Sudhakaran reached Indira Bhavan to receive the guard of honour by Sevadal volunteers. Scores of party workers shouting slogans had gathered on the premises.

As the crowd grew in strength, the gate of Indira Bhavan was locked, prompting the latecomers to crowd on the Vellayamabalam-Sasthamangalam road, outside the compound. Inside the hall, chairs were arranged in such a manner to ensure social distancing, but as the crowd grew, people occupied the blocked chairs too. On the dais, many leaders including former CM Oommen Chandy were seen not wearing mask properly. Almost all leaders including Sudhakaran and former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala removed their masks while addressing the gathering.

As soon as Sudhakaran assumed the charge, party workers distributed ladoos and ice cream inside the auditorium. “The turning up of workers in large numbers was beyond our expectation. Within the hall, we had earmarked chairs for senior leaders and elected representatives. All of them did not turn up either,” said a senior Congress leader on condition of anonymity.