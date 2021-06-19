STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

775 reserved trees cut from just four districts of Kerala, estimates forest department

While Thrissur accounted for 579 trees, 161 were cut in Wayanad, 22 in Kasaragod and 13 in Malappuram.

Published: 19th June 2021 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Forest, jungle

Representational image

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The state forest and wildlife department has estimated that a staggering 775 reserved trees on assigned land were cut from just four districts -- Thrissur, Wayanad, Kasaragod and Malappuram districts.

While Thrissur accounted for 579 trees, 161 were cut in Wayanad, 22 in Kasaragod and 13 in Malappuram. Among the 775 trees, 634 are teak and the rest rosewood. All the trees were cut from land allotted title deeds (pattayam) based on the controversial order issued by the revenue principal secretary on
October 24 last year.

The estimation of felled trees is in progress in Ernakulam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Kollam.

Logs yet to be recovered fully in Thrissur

An officer told The New Indian Express that the estimation is not over yet in Thrissur district and that 135 cubic metres of logs have been recovered so far. "A majority of the trees felled were in Machad and Pattikad forest ranges in Thrissur," said the officer, who requested anonymity. Among the trees cut in Thrissur, 95% is teak.

In Wayanad, besides the 101 rosewood felled in South Muttil, the revelation of which brought the issue into the open, 60 teak trees were axed at Puthankunnu under the Sultan Bathery range. However, an insider confided that 70 teak trees were actually felled in Puthankunnu and that 10 were not recovered.

In Kasaragod, the trees were cut from Nettanige, Padre and Panathadi while Nilambur accounted for the trees cut in Malappuram.

Timber worth several crores

Though the forest department is yet to calculate the value of the felled trees, sources said it would run into several crores. "The average value of rosewood per cubic metre is Rs 2 lakh, and around Rs 75,000 for teak. A teak tree usually comes to around 0.75 cubic metres while rosewood measures around 3 to 4 cubic metres per tree," a top official said.

The timber price would go up in the auction and the wood from Wayanad would get more money as it is in high demand overseas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala forest department Kerala jungles Kerala forest
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp