Lakshadweep row: Filmmaker Aisha Sultana appears before police, interrogation begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Filmmaker Aisha Sultana, who is facing sedition charges over her remarks against Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel, appeared before the police on Sunday.

Sultana appeared before Kavaratti Police by 4.30 pm along with her lawyer.

According to the officials, the interrogation of Sultana is underway at the police headquarters of Lakshadweep. The Kerala High Court last week granted interim anticipatory bail to the filmmaker but she was asked to appear before the police on June 20.

The case was registered against the filmmaker on June 10 when the Kavaratti Police booked her under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on a complaint by Lakshadweep BJP president C Abdul Khadar Haji.

Sultana was served a notice under Section 41A Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the police asked her to appear before the police in connection with the case.

BJP leader Haji’s police complaint came after Aisha Sultana called the Union territory’s administrator Praful Khoda Patel “a bioweapon deployed by the Centre” against the people of Lakshadweep as she criticised his decisions. She made the comments during a debate telecast by a Malayalam television news channel on June 7.