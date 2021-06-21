STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KSRTC to ply LNG buses for inter-city operations from today

Transport minister Antony Raju will flag off the service from Thiruvananthapuram central depot at noon.

Published: 21st June 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

LNG bus

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to reduce the dependence of costly diesel, KSRTC will start its first bus service that will run on more environment-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from Monday. The buses will run in Thiruvananthapuram-Ernakulam and Ernakulam-Kozhikode routes.

Transport minister Antony Raju will flag off the service from Thiruvananthapuram central depot at noon. The project is carried out with the support of Petronet LNG, which gave away two LNG buses to KSRTC for a three-month trial. The bus to Thiruvananthapuram will start from Ernakulam station at 5 am and will reach the capital at 11.15 am, while that to Kozhikode will set off from Ernakulam at 6.30 am.

According to the minister, KSRTC will conduct technical and financial feasibility of operating LNG buses by taking feedback from drivers and maintenance staff.The public transport utility decided to reduce dependence on diesel by turning to LNG and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as part of the organisational reforms. It issued orders to convert 400 buses with diesel engines to LNG compatible vehicles, last year. 

The exercise is expected to cost Rs 100 crore. LNG fuel is considered to be cheaper and less polluting when compared to diesel. Former transport minister A K Saseendran had said that all KSRTC buses operating in Thiruvananthapuram would be either converted into electric, CNG or LNG within three years. 

Transport minister to hold meet on pay revision
Transport Minister Antony Raju will hold discussions with recognised trade union members on pay revision in KSRTC, on Monday. The last pay revision in the ailing corporation was held in 2010. Though there were attempts to revise pay in 2015 it was shelved. “The KSRTC is in a path of revival. The pay revision talks are part of taking the staff into confidence before implementing modernisation in the organisation,” said Raju.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LNG Liquefied Natural Gas KSRTC
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp