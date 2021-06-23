STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi airport gets Airport Council International's award for excellence in service quality

"We are grateful for this honour and this will give an impetus for our efforts to facilitate one of the best-in-class travel experiences for passengers," said S Suhas, managing director, CIAL

Published: 23rd June 2021 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

CIAL, Cochin airport

Kochi airport. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has won Airport Council International’s (ACI) director general’s 'Roll of Excellence' honour in airport service quality. The ACI, a global body of airport operators, established the Roll of Excellence recognition to those airports which, in the opinion of the passengers, have consistently delivered excellent services in the Airport Service Quality Survey.
 
“Cochin International Airport has consistently delivered excellence in customer service by winning multiple ASQ awards over five years during the past 10 years and is one of only six airports worldwide that will receive the recognition this year,” said Luis Felipe de Oliveira, ACI World’s Director-General, in a communiqué announcing the recognition.

“I am confident that CIAL will continue to be a role model for airport service quality excellence and work with us to raise the bar in service standards and best practices within the industry,” he added.
 
S Suhas, managing director at CIAL, said the ACI’s service quality programmes have been helping airport officials to ensure international standards in airport operations management and the Roll of Excellence honour is a gesture from the global organisation recognising CIAL’s commitment to the passengers.

“We are grateful for this honour and this will give an impetus for our efforts to facilitate one of the best-in-class travel experiences for passengers. The backing of the government of Kerala was tremendous. We are thankful to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is also the Chairman of CIAL, for his fullest support to provide state-of-the-art amenities to the passengers," he added.
 
The award will be presented during the ACI Customer Experience Global summit slated to be held on September 9 this year in Montreal, Canada.

