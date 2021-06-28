STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Ex-Kerala women's body head Josephine intervened to help rape accused, alleges athlete Mayookha

The incident happened in 2016, when the girl was alone at her house, said Mayookha. The victim alleged that she is living in constant fear as the accused sends threat messages through WhatsApp.

Published: 28th June 2021 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Athlete Mayookha Johny addressing media persons at Thrissur Press Club on Monday (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The police and the Women’s Commission failed to help a rape victim who is being harassed and threatened, alleged former national athlete Mayookha Johny on Monday. Mayookha, who held a press meet along with the victim here, alleged that former Women’s Commission chairperson M C Josephine intervened to save the accused.

According to Mayookha, her friend was raped and blackmailed by a person named C C Johnson, a native of Muringoor in Chalakkudy. The incident happened on July 9, 2016, when the girl was alone at her house in Aloor. The victim alleged that she is living in constant fear as the accused sends threat messages through WhatsApp.

As per the victim, Johnson raped her and clicked her nude photographs. The accused blackmailed and abused her several times threatening to release the photos.

As Johnson continued to threaten the victim through WhatsApp, she shared the incident with Mayookha and sought her help. When Johnson got information that the victim has informed Mayookha about the incident, he engaged a quotation gang who threatened Mayookha when she visited a mall in Kochi.

Though the girl married in 2018, the accused continued to torture her mentally. "As she remained dull and sad all the time after marriage, I intervened and convinced her to file a police complaint. I also urged her to share the WhatsApp messages sent by Johnson with the police," said Mayookha.

As the victim and her husband were staying in Kollam, she lodged a complaint with Kollam police in March 2021. As the location of the incident was Aloor, the case was transferred to Aloor police station following which Johnson started threatening the family of the victim. She then lodged a complaint with Rural SP G Poonkuzhali, who at first communicated properly but later lost interest in the case.

“The victim came to know later that Women's Commission former chairperson M C Josephine and a public prosecutor intervened to save Johnson,” said Mayookha.

"The police delayed the investigation in the name of election duty and Covid restrictions. The statements of important witnesses, evidence like WhatsApp messages and CCTV visuals are yet to be collected," said Mayookha.

She demanded the immediate removal of SP Poonkuzhali and Aloor CI to facilitate an independent investigation in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayookha Johny MC Josephine Thrissur
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp