Suicide of minor: Cops to seek custody of accused

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The probe is on in the case of a 16-year-old girl from Chalissery, who committed suicide after a man blackmailed and threatened her by befriending her on social media. Dilip Kumar, 45, of Kaipadiyal house near the Cochin University in Kalamassery was arrested by the Chalissery police from his home on Sunday evening. He was produced in the magistrate court in Pattambi and remanded for 14 days.

Chalissery station house officer Shashindran Melayil said they will seek police custody of Dilip Kumar to collect more evidence. Though the mobile phone of the girl was seized by the police, the phone of the accused, Dilip Kumar is yet to be traced. Dilip has told the police that he lost the mobile phone.

The accused had created fake accounts on social media and managed to befriend the girl. Shashindran said the accused had created a fake account on Instagram and had been chatting with the girl for the last year. The girl had committed suicide last Tuesday. The relatives of the girl had filed a complaint at the Chalissery police station and the details of the accused was accessed from the mobile phone of the deceased girl. The girl was using her mobile phone to attend online classes.

DILIP KUMAR NEVER TALKED MUCH, SAY NEIGHBOURS

Kochi: “He mostly keeps to himself and family. We couldn’t believe that he will do something like this,” said one of his relatives. “He rarely comes to meet his parents. Both his father and mother haven’t come out of the house following his arrest,” said a neighbour.