STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Suicide of minor: Cops to seek custody of accused

The probe is on in the case of a 16-year-old girl from Chalissery, who committed suicide after a man blackmailed and threatened her by befriending her on social media.

Published: 29th June 2021 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The probe is on in the case of a 16-year-old girl from Chalissery, who committed suicide after a man blackmailed and threatened her by befriending her on social media. Dilip Kumar, 45, of Kaipadiyal house near the Cochin University in Kalamassery was arrested by the Chalissery police from his home on Sunday evening. He was produced in the magistrate court in Pattambi and remanded for 14 days. 

Chalissery station house officer Shashindran Melayil said they will seek police custody of Dilip Kumar to collect more evidence. Though the mobile phone of the girl was seized by the police, the phone of the accused, Dilip Kumar is yet to be traced. Dilip has told the police that he lost the mobile phone. 

The accused had created fake accounts on social media and managed to befriend the girl. Shashindran said the accused had created a fake account on Instagram and had been chatting with the girl for the last year. The girl had committed suicide last Tuesday. The relatives of the girl had filed a complaint at the Chalissery police station and the details of the accused was accessed from the mobile phone of the deceased girl. The girl was using her mobile phone to attend online classes. 

DILIP KUMAR NEVER TALKED MUCH, SAY NEIGHBOURS
Kochi: “He mostly keeps to himself and family. We couldn’t believe that he will do something like this,” said one of his relatives. “He rarely comes to meet his parents. Both his father and mother haven’t come out of the house following his arrest,” said a neighbour.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp