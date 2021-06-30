STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan gets death threat, urges Kerala CM to hold probe

Radhakrishnan alleged that CPM men convicted in the murder of slain RMP leader TP Chandrasekharan are behind the death threat

Published: 30th June 2021 05:28 PM

Senior Congress MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan

Senior Congress MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan has approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking an investigation after he received a death threat. An anonymous letter posted from Kozhikode to his MLA quarters address threatened to kill him and his family members if they do not leave the state within 10 days.

Radhakrishnan alleged that CPM men convicted in the murder of slain RMP leader TP Chandrasekharan are behind the death threat. The state Congress leadership including KPCC president K Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan sought a detailed probe on the issue.

Radhakrishnan was the home minister when RMP leader Chandrasekharan was murdered in 2012 at Onchiyam in Kannur. The letter by an anonymous writer states that it has been written as revenge for making him part of a criminal list. Talking to reporters here at the MLA quarters, Radhakrishnan said the convicts behind the TP case are behind the death threat. "The letter says that the person’s life has been spoiled due to my intervention. I have not sought police protection before my complaint to the Chief Minister. But the origin behind the death threats should be probed and appropriate action should be taken against the culprits,” he said.

Satheesan and Sudhakaran alleged that the convicts behind the TP case ran a criminal enterprise out of the Kannur central jail with the connivance of the CPM leadership and LDF government. Satheesan alleged that the convicts have access to mobile phones where they organise killings, run gold smuggling and hawala transactions from the confinement of their cells. "We suspect that it is the convicts behind the TP case who are behind the threat letter. But we are not 100% sure about it. The Chief Minister should make arrangements to provide security to Radhakrishnan and take urgent steps against the culprits," said Satheesan.

Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, former Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and former KPCC president VM Sudheeran also sought a comprehensive probe into the issue.

