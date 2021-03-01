STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Infographic: A glimpse of Kerala assembly elections -- 1957 to 2016

A look at the state’s voting pattern from the first government of 1957 till the present dispensation led by Left Front 

Published: 01st March 2021 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

The LDF’s Vikasana Munnetta Yatra led by CPM acting state secretary A Vijayaraghavan reaching Kozhikode on Friday | Manu R Mavelil

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has been witnessing the growth of a vibrant democracy ever since the first assembly election in 1957. A look at the state's polling pattern shows a steady increase in the number of seats, candidates and voters. The number of voters has increased from 88 lakh in 1957 to 2.6 crore in 2016.

Over the years the state witnessed 14 legislative assemblies through which 22 governments under 12 different Chief Ministers - from EMS Namboodiripad in 1957 to Pinaratyi Vijayan in 2016 - came to power. A couple of them including EMS, EK Nayanar, K Karunakaran, AK Antony and Oommen Chandy got more than one term.

An analysis of general Assembly elections held in the state from 1957 to 2016  has shown that if 66.6 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the first election in the state, it has steadily increased to 77.35 per cent in 2016.

Similarly, if around 389 candidates were in the fray in the first elections, it rose to 1203 in last elections. However, the highest number of candidates who sought mandate in the elections was in 1987 with 1245. The data delineates the growth of the vibrant democracy in Kerala.

From 1957 to 2016:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala assembly elections Kerala assembly polls Kerala politics LDF UDF
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp