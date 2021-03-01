Kerala actor abduction case: SC gives six more months for sessions court to complete trial

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Supreme Court on Monday gave six months extension to the Additional Special Sessions Court in Kochi to complete the trial in the sensational Kerala actor abduction case.

The extension was given after the trial court approached the apex court via the Kerala High Court for its permission after the deadline set by the SC for the case ended on February 4. The apex court said it won't permit any further extension and asked all concerned parties to cooperate for speedy disposal of the case.

The request made by Additional Special Sessions court judge Honey M Varghese was considered by a three-member bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar. The court while permitting the extension directed all parties to cooperate for speedy disposal of the case.

The trial court judge sighted reasons such as prosecution approaching the High Court to transfer the case to another court and resignation of Special Public Prosecutor for the delay in completing the trial.

In December 2019, the Supreme Court had directed the trial court to complete the trial in six months. The time given was extended in August 2020 for six months as the trial was affected due to the Covid-19 lockdown. This is the second extension given by the Supreme Court to complete the trial.

The trial in the case commenced in January 2020. Currently, around 100 witnesses have been examined by the court. The court has fixed a schedule to complete the first phase witness examination by March 17. There are over 250 witnesses in the case.



The incident occurred in February 2017, when a Malayalam actress was abducted and raped in a moving vehicle from Athani in Ernakulam. Nine accused including actor Dileep are facing trial in the case.