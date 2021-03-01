STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala actor abduction case: SC gives six more months for sessions court to complete trial

The incident occurred in February 2017, when a Malayalam actress was abducted and raped in a moving vehicle. Nine accused including actor Dileep are facing trial in the case.

Published: 01st March 2021 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Dileep

Actor Dileep is an accused in the abduction case | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Supreme Court on Monday gave six months extension to the Additional Special Sessions Court in Kochi to complete the trial in the sensational Kerala actor abduction case.

The extension was given after the trial court approached the apex court via the Kerala High Court for its permission after the deadline set by the SC for the case ended on February 4. The apex court said it won't permit any further extension and asked all concerned parties to cooperate for speedy disposal of the case.

The request made by Additional Special Sessions court judge Honey M Varghese was considered by a three-member bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar. The court while permitting the extension directed all parties to cooperate for speedy disposal of the case.

The trial court judge sighted reasons such as prosecution approaching the High Court to transfer the case to another court and resignation of Special Public Prosecutor for the delay in completing the trial.

In December 2019, the Supreme Court had directed the trial court to complete the trial in six months. The time given was extended in August 2020 for six months as the trial was affected due to the Covid-19 lockdown. This is the second extension given by the Supreme Court to complete the trial.

The trial in the case commenced in January 2020. Currently, around 100 witnesses have been examined by the court. The court has fixed a schedule to complete the first phase witness examination by March 17. There are over 250 witnesses in the case.
 
The incident occurred in February 2017, when a Malayalam actress was abducted and raped in a moving vehicle from Athani in Ernakulam. Nine accused including actor Dileep are facing trial in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala actor abduction case
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp