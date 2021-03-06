Golden Crow Pheasant for This Is Not A Burial at IFFK

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Golden Crow Pheasant for the best film was awarded to South African film This is not a burial, it’s a resurrection directed by Lemohang Jeremiah Moses as the curtains came down on the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala on Friday. It was conducted in four venues — Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thalassery and Palakkad.The award for the best film as decided by the audience went to Churuli directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery.

In the international competition category, the special mention of the jury for the best direction also went to Jose Pellissery. Alejandro Telemaco Tarraf was given the Golden Crow Pheasant award for the best debut director for the film Lonely rock. Bahman Tavoosi was given the Golden Crow Pheasant award for the best director for the film The Name of the Flowers.

The Fepriski award for the best international film was bagged by Azerbaijan film In Between Dying. The director of the film was Hilal Bydrov.The award for the best Malayalam film in this category went to Android Kunjappan directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval.

The F.F.S.A-K R Mohan award for the best director went to Akshay Indikkar for the film Sthal Puran. The Netpac award for the best film also was bagged by Sthal Puran. The Netpack award for the best Malayalam film at the festival went to Musical chairs directed by Vipin Atlee. The chief guest at the valedictory function was noted director Adoor Gopalakrishnan.