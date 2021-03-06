STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Golden Crow Pheasant for This Is Not A Burial at IFFK

In the international competition category, the special mention of the jury for the best direction also went to Jose Pellissery.

Published: 06th March 2021 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Pellissery receiving the audience award for the best film for ‘Churuli’ from filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan at the valedictory ceremony of 25th International Film Festival of Kerala in Palakkad

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Golden Crow Pheasant for the best film was awarded to South African film This is not a burial, it’s a resurrection directed by Lemohang Jeremiah Moses as the curtains came down on the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala on Friday. It was conducted in four venues — Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thalassery and Palakkad.The award for the best film as decided by the audience went to Churuli directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery.

In the international competition category, the special mention of the jury for the best direction also went to Jose Pellissery. Alejandro Telemaco Tarraf was given the Golden Crow Pheasant award for the best debut director for the film Lonely rock. Bahman Tavoosi was given the Golden Crow Pheasant award for the best director for the film The Name of the Flowers.

The Fepriski award for the best international film was bagged by Azerbaijan film In Between Dying.  The director of the film was Hilal Bydrov.The award for the best Malayalam film in this category went to Android Kunjappan directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval.

The F.F.S.A-K R Mohan award for the best director went to Akshay Indikkar for the film Sthal Puran. The Netpac award for the best film also was bagged by Sthal Puran. The Netpack award for the best Malayalam film at the festival went to Musical chairs directed by Vipin Atlee. The chief guest at the valedictory function was noted director Adoor Gopalakrishnan. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IFFK
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp