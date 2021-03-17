STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

After list, third group emerges in Congress

K C Venugopal is learnt to have ensured that his five loyalists including Sajeev Joseph found place in list, blamed for Irikkur storm

Published: 17th March 2021 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

K C Venugopal, Karnataka

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If the Congress state unit had to grapple only with ‘I’ and ‘A’ groups till now, a third group has emerged under the powerful national general secretary (organisation), K C Venugopal, after the candidate selection for the assembly elections, to the utter dismay of party workers. 

It was former Congress state president VM Sudheeran who first came up with such an allegation. It has since been taken up by party working president K Sudhakaran, MP, and also by the Oommen Chandy camp. Venugopal is learnt to have accommodated nearly a dozen of his loyalists in the candidate list which has opened a Pandora’s box in the Congress.

Since the announcement of Sajeev Joseph as the Congress candidate in the Irikkur assembly constituency kicked up a major storm in the Kannur Congress politics, with ‘A’ group leaders and workers deciding to keep away from election work if their leader Sony Sebastian is not fielded, Venugopal’s name has cropped up as the person responsible for the development.

Sajeev originally belonged to the ‘I’ group. But his work as the state Congress’ general secretary in charge of Performance Assessment System (PAS), which was initiated to grade the performance of the 14 DCC presidents, earned plaudits from the state and central party leadership. When Rahul Gandhi, MP, decided to emulate the Kerala model in the rest of the country in 2013, it was led by Sajeev. 

Sajeev’s detractors allege that if not for Venugopal, he would not have got the party ticket. A section of Congress leaders alleged that P M Niyaz (Beypore), M Liju (Ambalappuzha), Sumesh Achuthan (Chittur) and Mathew Kuzhalnadan (Muvattupuzha) are just a few “two-in-one” candidates who show allegiance to both the ‘I’ group and Venugopal. 

However, Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran denied vehemently that Venugopal has formed a group. “I can vouch for Venugopal’s sincerity as he has never intervened in the candidature. He is working in the larger interest of the party. Venugopal did not argue for a single candidate including Sajeev Joseph, who got the Irikkur seat due to his extraordinary work as a party office-bearer. I would say that there has been a deliberate and calculated move from certain vested interests to start revolt against Sajeev,” Mullappally told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Kerala Elections Kerala Assembly Polls 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Elections 2021
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Ganapathyraman chandrasekar
    The groups in Kerala are promoted by the party high command so that it can remote control the state unit sitting in Delhi. Mr Venugopal is fully eligible to float the third group since he is known to be close to the Prince
    19 hours ago reply
Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp