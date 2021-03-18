Two-time MP and veteran Kerala Congress leader Scaria Thomas dies at 74

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two-time MP and veteran Kerala Congress leader Scaria Thomas died at a hospital in Kochi on Thursday. He was 74.

He was the chairman of the Kerala Congress Scaria group, a constituent of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala. Scaria Thomas was earlier with late K M Mani's KC-M. He later switched loyalties to the Kerala Congress faction led by P J Joseph, before associating with PC Thomas' Kerala Congress.

When PC Thomas became an ally of NDA in 2015, a group led by Scaria Thomas broke away and joined the LDF. Incidentally, PC Thomas' Kerala Congress quit the NDA on Wednesday and merged with Kerala Congress' Joseph to become a constituent of the Congress-led UDF.

Scaria Thomas represented Kottayam in the Lok Sabha for two terms in 1977 and 1980 under KC-M. He was undergoing treatment for post-Covid health complications at a private hospital in Kochi.