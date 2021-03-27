Sea of troubles for fisher families on the shore

By Express News Service

Travelling through the coastal stretch straddling Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts, one can only marvel at the panoramic view of the ocean and the hubbub of the fisher families living on the shore. But just as the calm and inviting ocean is a deceptive camouflage for its ferociousness, the fishing community remains a simmering pot of discontent beneath their calm demeanour as they stare at a slew of problems, ranging from sea erosion and depleting marine resources to the potential intrusion by multinational companies threatening their already fragile livelihood.

The TNIE team that visited the coastal village of Chellanam met a community that was inundated in a deluge of woes. Elections don’t excite them because they have met politicians of myriad hues. A long list of failed promises has made them sceptical of politics.

“Every election, politicians approach us with a slew of empty promises like the construction of the sea wall, tube wall and groynes to check coastal erosion. Nothing has materialised. Whenever the sea turns rough, the village gets flooded in waist-deep water and we are forced to shift to relief camps like refugees. How can we sleep peacefully when the sea turns rough and the 20-year-old sea wall has broken?” asked Treesa Kuttappasery, a villager. Drinking water scarcity is another problem faced by Chellanam. “Giving food kits during Covid crisis had helped assuage our hunger. But who will guard us against the raging sea?” asked G V Biju.

Middlemen waiting for auction

at the Munambam harbour

Besides, the lockdown has left the coastal populace jobless. “We used to go fishing in our traditional boats. However, the depletion of marine wealth and increase in the number of mechanised boats have resulted in a low catch. We are struggling to make both ends meet,” he added. Not only fishermen, but the boat owners, fish vendors and middlemen in the harbour are also facing the heat of depleting sea wealth and increasing fuel prices.

“A fishing boat which goes out to the deep sea will take around seven to 12 days before it returns to the harbour. This means, on average, 3,000 litres of diesel is needed. The cost of the fuel has nearly doubled -- from Rs 1.5 lakh in 2019 to Rs 2.5-2.75 lakh. The additional expenses include the cost of repairing the fishing nets. Each fisherman has to be paid ‘bata’ and 40 per cent of the price of the catch has to be given to the workers of the boat,” said Gireesh P P, Munambam Matsyamekhala Samrakshana Samithi chairman.Irrespective of their political differences, they said the contract with EMCC International India, which was cancelled after it kicked up a major controversy, will become a talking point in coastal areas.

“Contracts like these which allow foreign trawlers to fish in our seas will affect the fisher folk and may lead to unscientific deep-sea fishing. Already, the fish wealth in our sea has depleted,” said Rajeev K B, managing director, Munambam Fish Traders’ Association.

The increasing pollution, waste dumping, especially plastic waste, and unscientific fishing are the main reasons for the depletion of sea wealth. “In the past, there was a plan to launch a programme under which the fishermen would be paid if they returned with plastic that get caught in their nets. However, that plan was not implemented effectively,” said Jackson Pollayil, state president of Kerala Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Federation.

He said similar to the Forest Rights Act which ensures the rights of the forest-dwelling tribal communities, a Sea Rights Act should be enacted which will give fishermen the rights which are due to them. Though it stands cancelled, the EMCC contract controversy will have an impact on voters living in the coastal belts, he believes. Asked about the protection of their rights, most of the fishermen said they do not want promises which will not be kept.

“We were praised by many as the heroes during the floods when we went to other districts to help people with our boats. But when it comes to key issues like EMCC, we did not see many people, especially activists, coming up with protests. When the Opposition raised the allegation, the government said they have not inked any contract with the multi-national firm,” said John Kurishinkal, a fisherman.