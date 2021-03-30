STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Rahul will go to only girls college': LDF on the defensive as ex-MP Joyce's vulgar remarks trigger row

Condemning Joyce's remarks, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala asked the police to arrest the former Idukki MP for such "distasteful comments".

Published: 30th March 2021 12:31 PM

Joyce George, Rahul Gandhi

Former Idukki MP Joyce George (left) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photos | Express, PTI)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Former MP Joyce George was at the centre of a controversy after he mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to St Teresa's College in Ernakulam, an all-girls college. 

Congress leaders in Opposition have demanded his arrest for making derogatory remarks in a speech filled with sexual innuendos and double entendre, triggering a volley of protests.

While addressing an LDF election campaign at Udumbanchola on Monday evening for sitting MLA and minister M M Mani, Joyce said that since Rahul Gandhi is a bachelor, students should be careful while doing physical exercise in front of him. "Rahul Gandhi will go to only all-girls colleges. Once he reaches there, he will teach them to bend and curve," he said, amid splits of laughter from CPM candidate Mani, who too has courted controversy in the past for making sexually explicit remarks.

During his visit to St Teresa's College on March 22, Rahul showed some basic principles of Aikido, a modern Japanese martial art, on a student's request.

Condemning Joyce's remarks, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala asked the police to arrest the former Idukki MP for such "distasteful comments".

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, speaking in Kottayam, said such a comment should not have emanated from a state like Kerala which is known for the high social position for its women.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan distanced himself from Joyce's comments saying it's not CPM or LDF's culture to attack someone personally. "We oppose his (Rahul) politics and we will fight it politically. But it's not our culture to attack someone personally," he said in Kasargod.

"CPM does not agree with the comments made by former Idukki MP Joyce George against Rahul Gandhi. We are against Rahul Gandhi's politics," CPM said in an official statement.

