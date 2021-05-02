CBSE to assess Class X students on basis of internal assessment exams

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the cancellation of the Class X Board exam, CBSE has come out with a detailed policy for tabulation of marks based on internal assessments conducted by schools during the academic year. Using the tabulation model, CBSE plans to declare the Class X results by June 20. However, any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allotted will be given an opportunity to appear for the Board exam as and when the conditions are conducive. The students will be assessed out of a maximum of 100 marks for each subject, with 20 marks for internal assessment.

According to the CBSE’s tabulation policy, the assessment of 80 marks will also be done by the schools this year owing to cancellation of the Board exam. The marks scored by the candidate in different exams conducted by the school will be taken into account. However, the marks should be consistent with the past performance of the school in Class X Board exams.

Of the 80 marks, the periodic test or unit test conducted in schools will be given a weightage of 10 marks, the half-yearly or mid-term exam will carry a weightage of 30 marks and the pre-board exams will have a weightage of 40 marks.

“At the time of computation of result, the Board’s policy of awarding grace marks will also be applied to those candidates who do not meet the qualifying criterion,” CBSE has said. However, revaluation will not be allowed for the 2020-21 session. Students failing to meet the qualifying criterion will be placed in ‘compartment’ category. CBSE will allow such students to continue in Class XI till the declaration of the result of the compartment examination conducted by the Board.