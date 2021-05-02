STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Elections: What's at stake for these politicos?

A defeat could prove equally damaging for Pinarayi. Not only will his authority within party circles be undermined, but he may end up bearing the whole burden of beginning of the end of CPM in Kerala.

Published: 02nd May 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

PINARAYI VIJAYAN, CHIEF MINISTER:
Could script history if the Left front continues in power. Pinarayi will continue with his current style of administration. A win with a thumping majority would go a long way in establishing beyond doubt the CPM strongman from Kannur as the Left face of Kerala politics. He could even be hailed as the tallest Communist leader in the state’s political history, which may even be referred to as pre or post Pinarayi. A defeat could prove equally damaging for Pinarayi. Not only will his authority within party circles be undermined, but he may end up bearing the whole burden of the beginning of the end of CPM in Kerala.

RAMESH CHENNITHALA, OPPOSITION LEADER:

A win for UDF, however slender, would ensure Chennithala continues to helm party in Kerala. Despite various group equations within Congress, he’s certain to clinch a term as Chief Minister. He could very well lay a legitimate claim over UDF victory, thereby propelling himself even into the party’s national scenario. On the other hand, he could end up as one of the most tragicf aces of Kerala politics, if UDF bites the dust. As one of the most efficient Opposition leaders in the state’s history, he harbours high hopes of a victory. A loss will erode his position within the party and the UDF.

K SURENDRAN, BJP STATE PRESIDENT:


The BJP wants to increase its vote share and win at least 20% of votes this time. Winning even a couple of seats and ending up as runners-up in more than 10 seats would be enough to ensure K Surendran’s growth in the party. That would also prove to be an apt reply to his critics within the party, like Sobha Surendran. A win at Manjeswar would definitely be the icing on the cake. But a dismal poll result would prove costly for Surendran. In that case, even a win at Manjeswar will not help retain his position in the party, as he would have to shoulder the entire burden of the poor performance.

