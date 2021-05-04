Curbs: Pinarayi 2.0 may wait a week before swearing in

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The swearing-in of the second Pinarayi cabinet is likely to be delayed by at least a week in view of the lockdown-like restrictions to be in effect across the state from Tuesday to Sunday. Most probably, the new government will assume office with the entire cabinet swearing in together. On Monday, Pinarayi Vijayan visited Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and handed over the resignation of his cabinet.

The CPM secretariat will meet on Tuesday to make a preliminary assessment of the election results and the party’s performance. The secretariat will formally nominate Pinarayi as the CPM parliamentary party leader. The party politburo meeting on Wednesday will issue the formal clearance for Pinarayi to form the new Left government. The LDF also needs to accept the CPM’s recommendation before the formal swearing-in takes place.

Ahead of the LDF meeting, the CPM leadership is likely to hold bilateral talks with CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran on Tuesday. The LDF will decide whether all constituents need to be given ministerial berths or only major parties need to be part of the cabinet.

With Pinarayi indicating that there will be new faces in the cabinet, discussions on probable ministers became active among party leaders and cadre. Both the CPM and the CPI will retain their share of ministers, speaker and deputy speaker posts.

CPM is likely to depute all central committee members as ministers. K K Shailaja, K Radhakrishnan and M V Govindan are the central committee members elected apart from Pinarayi. State secretariat members P Rajeev and K N Balagopal will also find berths. V N Vasavan, Saji Cheriyan, M B Rajesh, Veena George and V K Prasanth are rumoured to be among the fresh faces. CPI state executive members J Chinjurani, P Prasad and K Rajan are likely to be chosen as ministers.

Roshy, Jayaraj likely to get cabinet berths

A decision on giving one more term to minister E Chandrasekharan would be taken by the party executive. Kerala Congress (M) may get one or two cabinet berths, with Roshy Augustine and N Jayaraj being the frontrunners for the seats. If only one minister is picked from KC(M), the second member may get the chief whip post in cabinet rank.

Mathew T Thomas and A K Saseendran are likely to be the JD (S) and NCP nominees, respectively. “The swearing-in ceremony will be held only after Covid restrictions are lifted. It won’t be proper for us to hold it while such curbs are in force,” said an LDF leader. He said if the state decides to tighten curbs after Sunday, chances of the swearing-in getting delayed further are higher.

PINARAYI ACCUSES UDF OF BUYING BJP VOTES TO DEFEAT LDF

T’Puram: A day after leading the LDF back to power, caretaker Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday levelled a serious charge against the UDF, accusing the Congress-led alliance of purchasing BJP votes to sabotage the people’s mandate in favour of the LDF. He also wondered how the BJP suffered an erosion of votes in 90 of the 140 assembly constituencies.

CLAMOUR FOR OVERHAUL RINGS LOUD IN CONG FOLLOWING SETBACK

T’Puram: A day after the poll debacle, the state leadership of Congress has come under serious criticism. Amid the clamouring to overhaul the party right from the top, Ramesh Chennithala’s office has changed his media WhatsApp group from that of the Opposition Leader to his own name. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, P T Thomas and V D Satheesan are three strong contenders for the opposition leader post.