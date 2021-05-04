'Why do we need a sleeping president?': Congress leadership in Kerala faces flak after rout

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after the election results in Kerala, where the UDF suffered a major defeat at the hands of the ruling LDF, the young brigade of the Congress party has demanded a change in the leadership of the Kerala unit.

Hitting out against the KPCC president Mullappilly Ramachandran, Hibi Eden, MP, posted on his Facebook page: "Why do we still need a sleeping president?" Following his post, several Congress workers came out with comments against the KPCC president, demanding a change of guard in the party.

Meanwhile, though he has openly admitted that the defeat was his failure, the KPCC president hinted that the High Command would take a final decision on his post. Ramachandran said leaving the post at a time of crisis was not fair and will send a wrong signal to party cadres.

Meanwhile, former mayor of Kochi Tony Chemmany, who lost the poll battle from the Kochi assembly segment, said open criticism and accusing each other for the defeat will not do any good for the Congress. "For corrective measures to strengthen the party, it is necessary to address issues with mutual respect. We shall overcome," he said.

