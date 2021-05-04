STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

'Why do we need a sleeping president?': Congress leadership in Kerala faces flak after rout

Though he has openly admitted that the defeat was his failure, the KPCC president hinted that the High Command would take a final decision on his post

Published: 04th May 2021 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after the election results in Kerala, where the UDF suffered a major defeat at the hands of the ruling LDF, the young brigade of the Congress party has demanded a change in the leadership of the Kerala unit.

Hitting out against the KPCC president Mullappilly Ramachandran, Hibi Eden, MP, posted on his Facebook page: "Why do we still need a sleeping president?" Following his post, several Congress workers came out with comments against the KPCC president, demanding a change of guard in the party.

Meanwhile, though he has openly admitted that the defeat was his failure, the KPCC president hinted that the High Command would take a final decision on his post. Ramachandran said leaving the post at a time of crisis was not fair and will send a wrong signal to party cadres.

Meanwhile, former mayor of Kochi Tony Chemmany, who lost the poll battle from the Kochi assembly segment, said open criticism and accusing each other for the defeat will not do any good for the Congress. "For corrective measures to strengthen the party, it is necessary to address issues with mutual respect. We shall overcome," he said.

ALSO WATCH: KK Shailaja: Not Just A Teacher, But A Rockstar | Kerala | Covid-19

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala elections congress hibi eden
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp