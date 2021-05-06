Chithram fame Sharan dies at 49

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Actor Sharan, who acted in some notable movies in the late 1980s and early 1990s as well as TV serials, passed away here on Wednesday. The 49-year-old native of Chithara in Kadakkal had been suffering from fever and was taking rest at home when he collapsed in the morning. Though he was rushed to the Kadakkal taluk hospital, Sharan could not be saved.

Sharan made his debut as a Malayalam actor in the superhit movie Chithram (1988), in which he portrayed the role of Mohanlal’s friend. Among his memorable scenes in the film was one in which the protagonist Vishnu, played by Mohanlal, yells, “Saayippe... saayippe... my brother... drinking water,” at a foreigner to help save a person who is apparently drowning. However, he steals the foreigner’s belongings. The people who enjoyed the movie and this hilarious scene, also took note of a young Sharan, who faked the drowning perfectly.

Besides acting, Sharan also served as dubbing artist in four films, including Chithram, and several serials. Years later, he acted in the movie 32aam Adhyayam 23aam Vaakyam. He was also part of the superhit serial, Kumilakal, telecast on Doordarshan. His other noticeable role was in the movie Anantha Vruthantham (1990).

Reacting to his death, actor Ranjini, his co-star in Chithram, said: “Can’t believe that you are no more my little brother, Sharan. Who can forget your innocent performance in Chithram? Rest dear.”Actor Manoj K Jayan wrote on Facebook: “I knew Sharan, right from the period when he started his career as an actor. While acting with him in Kumilakal, Sharan was already a star through Chithram.

I even talked to him three months ago. He shared some fond memories of us and the present-day hardships. I never thought he will bid adieu so soon. Condolences.” Actor Mohanlal too paid tribute to Sharan on Facebook. Sharan’s body is currently kept at the taluk hospital and will be handed over to relatives after Covid test.