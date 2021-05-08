Kochi Corporation councillor and CPM leader dies of COVID-19

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Corporation councillor and CPM leader K K Sivan died of COVID-19 at a private hospital in the city on Saturday. He was 55.

Sivan had tested positive on April 19 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital. He was a diabetic and had high creatinine levels. His health condition worsened two days ago as he contracted pneumonia.

Sivan was a prominent leader of the CITU in the district and was the district secretary of Headload and the general workers union.

He had represented Ponnurunni East constituency in the corporation in 2005 and was elected from Gandhinagar in the recent local body elections.

His father Kunjan Bava had also served as a corporation concillor. He is survived by his wife Bindu and children Vivek and Pooja.