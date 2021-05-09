STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Despite Kerala govt’s promises, migrant workers return to native states

Mostly, footloose labourers are returning as they don’t get any work since the restrictions started in the state.

Published: 09th May 2021 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

The exodus has affected the construction and hotel industry. Apart from that, the workers fear starvation due to lack of jobs.

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With more restrictions imposed in the state by the state government in the wake of the surge in Covid-19, over 500 migrant workers, fondly called  guest  workers,  have returned to their native states through trains and buses. Many of them are returning to their native states in smaller groups for the past two weeks. From Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district, which is the hub of migrant workers in the state, witnessed a larger outflow of labourers  in the last two weeks due to the pandemic , fear of job loss and in view of Ramzan.  

Mostly, footloose labourers are returning as they don’t get any work since the restrictions started in the state. There has been a surge in the number of migrant workers coming to the railway stations to go to their native states.  At Aluva railway station in Ernakulam where the concentration of migrant workers is higher in the state and Thiruvananthapuram central railway station, workers are coming in smaller groups to evade police inspection. In addition, private tourist buses are also being arranged to ferry them to their natives. 

The tourist buses are charging Rs 3000 per person for taking them to their natives.  Earlier, the Chief Minister designate Pinarayi Vijayan had given instructions to the police that the police would ensure that migrant workers are safe at their labour camps and they will not return homes during the restriction period. 

According to KA Mohanan,a contractor of migrant workers based in Perumbavoor, his 10 workers based in West Bengal had returned to their natives in the last week of April. “ Perumbavoor wore a deserted look now as many of the labourers returned to the natives. Over 300 workers from Perumbavoor alone returned home through trains and buses. Many buses are going to the north-eastern part from the state to ferry them. Some of them had gone through flights too. However, the works at major places in Ernakulam got affected badly due to the exodus”, he said. 

Benoy Peter, Executive director, Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development (CMID) said there has been an outflow of migrant workers to their native states due to various reasons. “ It is true that many workers are returning home from various parts of the state. But most of them are footloose labourers. They don’t have any contractors. They used to gather on a street on a day. Some contractors pick them and take them to work places. But since the restrictions were imposed, no gatherings are allowed and hence  they started returning homes. The workers under the contractors are also going home which is comparatively lesser. Most of them are from Murshidabad in West Bengal and from Assam”, he said. 

However, the government doesn’t have the exact number of workers who returned as many of them traveled on their own wish. The exodus has affected the construction and hotel industry. Apart from that, the workers fear starvation due to lack of jobs. Last year, when the country wide lockdown was announced, a large number of labourers went home. Later, the state government had to intervene and they started supplying free food to the labour camps.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
migrant workers Kerala lockdown COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp