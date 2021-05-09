Lockdown total on day 1, people acting smart booked

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Be it because of the frightening surge in Covid-19 cases in the second wave or fear of hefty penalties one has to shell out, people by and large remained indoors, complying with the nine-day complete lockdown in the state on day one on Saturday. There were strict inspections and all roads wore a deserted look.

However, there were some isolated incidents of violations and the police issued warnings and imposed penalties on some. The police did not insist on the police pass, being it the first day of lockdown and the online registration of police pass has begun only later in the day. The police registered 5,961 cases and seized 613 vehicles across the state.

According to police, people who want to travel in case of any emergency or for any essential purpose should carry an e-pass or the printout of the pass from Sunday after applying online on the website -- pass.bsafe,kerala.gov.in. Strict inspections were carried out at state borders such as Inchivila in Thiruvananthapuram, Aryankavu in Kollam, Kumily in Idukki, Walayar in Palakkad and Muthanga in Wayanad and Thalappady in Kasaragod. The vehicles coming from other states were allowed in only if they carried the e-pass after registering on the Covid19jagratha portal.

In Thiruvananthapuram, motorists were seen on the streets in the morning citing essential and emergency purposes. The police allowed them to proceed only after verifying the self-declaration forms and identity cards. But some people came out with self-declaration forms with no valid reasons and were sent back home. Those who came out without any declaration or identity cards were slapped with a fine of `500 each. As many as 20 entry points of the city were barricaded by the police for the inspection.

In Kollam, the fishing harbours did not function. In Kochi, a vaccination centre at Kaloor witnessed heavy rush despite the lockdown and high test positivity rate in Ernakulam district. However, the police intervened and issued fresh tokens for them to come on other days. In Malabar regions too, the people cooperated with the lockdown.

The lockdown began at 6am on Saturday. It will conclude on May 16. Only essential and emergency services are allowed. Self-declaration forms are compulsory for emergency travel during the lockdown. The vehicles used for hospital emergencies and media vehicles are exempted from the restrictions. No public transport services are allowed including KSRTC buses and Kochi Metro. The flights and inter-state trains are running as per schedule. However, all intra-state train services have been cancelled till May 16.

Hundreds of migrant workers have returned to their native states in trains and buses. Many of them are returning to their native states in smaller groups. A scene from Central railway station in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu

People coming from other states must register on Covid19jagratha portal or undergo the 14-day quarantine at their own expense. All shops other than those selling medicines and food items will remain closed. The restaurants can open only for takeaways and home deliveries. These can operate from 7am to 7.30pm. The essential supply stores can also entertain home deliveries.

As many as 25,000 police personnel have been deputed for surveillance duty armed with orders to seize all private vehicles taken out without valid reasons across the state. On Friday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced more restrictions like limiting the services of banks to three days a week and ensuring accommodation of labourers at the construction sites to ensure that people travel only for essential purposes.

FREE KITS



In view of the lockdown, the government will distribute free grocery kits through ration shops this month as well. The community kitchens, which were successful during the first lockdown imposed last year, have also begun functioning. The wayside eateries are not allowed to open.

STATE OFFERS SUPPORT TO L’DWEEP PATIENTS

T’Puram: The state government has promised to provide necessary treatment to Covid patients from Lakshadweep Islands stuck in Ernakulam district. They will be given treatment at the CFLTCs in the district, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal who met him on Saturday. In an FB post, Mohammed Faizal said the chief minister said necessary directives would be issued to the Ernakulam district administration in this regard. In his meeting with the CM, Faizal bought to his attention the issue of islanders who have tested positive for Covid-19. The islanders are not getting medical care for want of facilities in hospitals. “Since almost all hospitals in Ernakulam are scrambling for beds and oxygen as Covid-19 cases surge to new daily record in Kerala, the hospitals don’t have space for patients from Lakshadweep,” said Faizal.