Covid cases and deaths rise, Kerala staring at lockdown extension

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Notwithstanding the preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of the government on May 20, the state is likely to extend the lockdown beyond May 16 as the number of Covid patients seeking treatment is steadily increasing.Though CM Pinarayi Vijayan said a decision on extension would be taken after assessing the situation by the weekend, it is learnt that the administrative machinery is gearing up for continued restrictions.

On Wednesday, five days after the lockdown was enforced, the state reported its highest daily Covid case count (43,529) and deaths (95). The average test positivity rate in seven days has reached 27.88 per cent. Indications are that more than one person out of four tested have turned positive. Experts are in favour of continuing the lockdown as they believe the situation on the ground has not improved much to have a rethink.

“Lockdown is not the best option to deal with a pandemic. But that is the only option available to the government now,” said Dr V Ramankutty, a health economist, epidemiologist and emeritus professor at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology.

The rise in the number of patients under treatment and the death rate are considered major criteria for deciding the lockdown, according to experts. The slow pace of vaccination has also been a handicap in containing the virus spread. The state has over 4.3 lakh Covid patients with only 17.5%of the population having received at least one dose of vaccination.

Hospitals have to set up Covid OP, more O2 beds

“The effect of the lockdown will be known only after a week. But we have already reached a stage of congestion in hospitals. If we create conditions for an increase in cases, we will become helpless. So we don’t have many options left other than reducing the spread by extending the lockdown for a week,” said Dr Gopikumar P, state secretary of the Indian Medical Association.

He pointed out that other states which had announced lockdown have extended it beyond a month.The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) wanted the districts reporting a high number of infections (TPR of over 10 per cent) to remain shut for another six to eight weeks to control the spread. However, the Chief Minister said such suggestions were applicable only at the national level and the state was not consulted in that regard.

“Though the situation continues to be very serious, the state has to assess the situation before making a decision on lockdown. There could be restrictions in inter-district travel, but the districts that have shown improvement could get more relaxation,” said Dr K P Aravindan, a pathologist and member of the expert panel on Covid-19. The health department, anticipating a surge in the number of patients with severe infection, has directed all hospitals to focus on Covid patients till May 31. Hospitals have to prepare for the challenge by setting up more oxygen beds and Covid outpatient services. The sectoral magistrates, who enforce the lockdown restrictions on the ground, have been given duty extension beyond May 20.