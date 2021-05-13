STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Petrol bomb hurled at differently abled man for selling coffins

 A 47-year-old differently abled man suffered serious burns after he was attacked by his neighbour for selling coffins near his house.

Published: 13th May 2021

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 47-year-old differently abled man suffered serious burns after he was attacked by his neighbour for selling coffins near his house. Varghese, a resident of Aruviyodu, was attacked by Sebastian, 50, with a petrol bomb on Wednesday. 

Marayamuttom police said Sebastian had issues with Varghese selling coffins. He had obstructed to the sales of coffins as the shop was close to his house. Sebastian had reportedly lodged complaints with the panchayat authorities seeking to close down the shop, but since there was no merit in his complaint, they did not take action. 

Varghese was attacked while he was sitting inside the shop. Sebastian allegedly threw the Molotov cocktail from his house injuring the victim. Since Varghese could not run due to his infirmities, he suffered burns and was admitted to the Medical College Hospital. Doctors said his condition is serious. Meanwhile, Sebastian was apprehended by locals when he tried to flee the place. Marayamuttom police said they have taken him into custody and will record his arrest soon.

