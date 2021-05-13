Price hike of raw materials for Covid drugs adds to Kerala’s woes

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A steep hike in the prices of raw materials used for manufacturing essential medicines, including Paracetamol and Azithromycin, has added to the hurdles of the medical fraternity that has taken up a fierce fight against the raging second wave of Covid-19. Though the increase in raw material prices will not reflect soon in the retail prices of drugs, which are capped by the government, the price hike would hit pharmaceutical companies adversely.

According to the All Kerala Chemists and Druggist Association (AKCDA), the prices of raw materials used for manufacturing medicines widely used for Covid treatment, including Ivermectin, Methylprednisolone, Meropenem, Paracetamol, Azithromycin, and Doxycycline, have witnessed a 40% to 200% hike in the past one month.

The AKCDA has flagged the issue to the government for ensuring smooth flow of raw materials to drug manufacturers, which is important in the non-interrupted supply of essential medicines.“The importers supplying raw materials of the medicines have jacked up the rates. The restriction on import from China is one of the reasons for the hike in prices. The pharmaceutical companies may stop manufacturing if there is no regulation on the prices of raw materials. The Central government should immediately intervene to resolve the crisis which might topple our Covid containment efforts in the immediate future,” said AKCDA Ernakulam district president P V Tomy, who is also executive member of the All Indian Origin Chemists & Distributors Ltd.

He said the cost of an oxygen concentrator has gone up from Rs 35,000 to Rs 1 lakh. “Right now, we all are more worried about the availability of the medicines to manage the crisis. Without basic medicines, we will not be able to fight the pandemic. If the crisis continues for long, we might experience a medicine shortage. The Centre should take immediate action,” he said.

Panic buying of antibiotics and paracetamol by the public is another trend that is causing worry for dealers. Ever since the second wave of the pandemic hit the state, many people have started hoarding medicines fearing an extended lockdown.

“Unlike the first wave, the sale of antibiotics has shot up in the state. Last year, there was a total lockdown, and people were not getting sick. But now the demand has increased considerably. People should stop hoarding medicines as this would create a temporary shortage,” J Jayanarayanan Thampy, state executive committee member of AKCDA.