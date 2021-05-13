STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Price hike of raw materials for Covid drugs adds to Kerala’s woes

Though retail cost will not rise any soon, pharmaceutical companies set to be hit adversely

Published: 13th May 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A steep hike in the prices of raw materials used for manufacturing essential medicines, including Paracetamol and Azithromycin, has added to the hurdles of the medical fraternity that has taken up a fierce fight against the raging second wave of Covid-19. Though the increase in raw material prices will not reflect soon in the retail prices of drugs, which are capped by the government, the price hike would hit pharmaceutical companies adversely. 

According to the All Kerala Chemists and Druggist Association (AKCDA), the prices of raw materials used for manufacturing medicines widely used for Covid treatment, including Ivermectin, Methylprednisolone, Meropenem, Paracetamol, Azithromycin, and Doxycycline, have witnessed a 40% to 200% hike in the past one month. 

The AKCDA has flagged the issue to the government for ensuring smooth flow of raw materials to drug manufacturers, which is important in the non-interrupted supply of essential medicines.“The importers supplying raw materials of the medicines have jacked up the rates. The restriction on import from China is one of the reasons for the hike in prices. The pharmaceutical companies may stop manufacturing if there is no regulation on the prices of raw materials. The Central government should immediately intervene to resolve the crisis which might topple our Covid containment efforts in the immediate future,” said AKCDA Ernakulam district president P V Tomy, who is also executive member of the All Indian Origin Chemists & Distributors Ltd.

He said the cost of an oxygen concentrator has gone up from Rs 35,000 to Rs 1 lakh. “Right now, we all are more worried about the availability of the medicines to manage the crisis. Without basic medicines, we will not be able to fight the pandemic. If the crisis continues for long, we might experience a medicine shortage. The Centre should take immediate action,” he said. 

Panic buying of antibiotics and paracetamol by the public is another trend that is causing worry for dealers. Ever since the second wave of the pandemic hit the state, many people have started hoarding medicines fearing an extended lockdown.

“Unlike the first wave, the sale of antibiotics has shot up in the state. Last year, there was a total lockdown, and people were not getting sick. But now the demand has increased considerably. People should stop hoarding medicines as this would create a temporary shortage,” J Jayanarayanan Thampy, state executive committee member of AKCDA. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid drugs Price hike Kerala COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp