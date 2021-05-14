STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Body of Kerala woman killed in Hamas mortar shelling to be brought home on May 15

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that the mortal remains were being repatriated from Israel to Kerala via New Delhi.

Published: 14th May 2021 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Soumya, 30, a native of Kanjiramthanam near Adimali was working as a caretaker at a house at Ashkelon. (Photo by special arrangement)

By PTI

IDUKKI: The body of Soumya Santhosh from Kerala, who was killed in a Palestinian rocket attack in Israel on May 11, will be brought here on Saturday.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Friday that the mortal remains were being repatriated from Israel to Kerala via New Delhi.

"The mortal remains of Ms Soumya Santhosh, who was killed in rocket attacks from Gaza, are being repatriated today from Israel to Kerala through Delhi.

ALSO READ | Kerala woman working in Israel killed in Hamas mortar shelling

They will reach her native place tomorrow," Muraleedharan, who is also from the southern state, said in a tweet.

"I will personally be receiving the remains in Delhi. May her soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Soumya,30, hailing from Keerithodu in Idukki district, had been working as a housemaid in Israel for the last seven years.

She was killed on Tuesday when the rocket fell on her residence in the city of Ashkelon while she was talking to her husband Santhosh, who is in Kerala, over video call, her family has said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gaza Strip Hamas Hamas Attack Israel Palestine Conflict
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp