Body of Kerala woman killed in Hamas mortar shelling to be brought home on May 15

By PTI

IDUKKI: The body of Soumya Santhosh from Kerala, who was killed in a Palestinian rocket attack in Israel on May 11, will be brought here on Saturday.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Friday that the mortal remains were being repatriated from Israel to Kerala via New Delhi.

"The mortal remains of Ms Soumya Santhosh, who was killed in rocket attacks from Gaza, are being repatriated today from Israel to Kerala through Delhi.

They will reach her native place tomorrow," Muraleedharan, who is also from the southern state, said in a tweet.

"I will personally be receiving the remains in Delhi. May her soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Soumya,30, hailing from Keerithodu in Idukki district, had been working as a housemaid in Israel for the last seven years.

She was killed on Tuesday when the rocket fell on her residence in the city of Ashkelon while she was talking to her husband Santhosh, who is in Kerala, over video call, her family has said.