STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

500 Covid-ve invitees, double masking, no refreshments: Pinarayi 2.0 ready to be sworn in

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 3.30 pm on Thursday. In social media, several pro-left handles had aired their reservations over such a ceremony when the Covid-19 second wave is raging

Published: 17th May 2021 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan takes part in the LDF’s ‘Victory Day’ celebrations along with his family at Cliff House

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan takes part in the LDF’s ‘Victory Day’ celebrations along with his family at Cliff House in T’Puram in this file photo. (Vincent Pulickal | EPS)

By B Sreejan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ignoring appeals from various quarters for either a low-key or virtual swearing-in, the LDF on Monday decided to go ahead with the event at the specially made venue at the state capital's Central stadium. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 3.30 pm on Thursday. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Pinarayi Vijayan and his team of 20 ministers.

The only compromise made by the LDF leadership is to limit the number of invitees to 500 instead of the 750 invitees planned initially. "Five hundred is not a big number considering the special nature of the event. It is an inaugural event that will determine the fate of three crore people. Considering the extraordinary situation, we have minimised the number of invitees," said CM Pinarayi Vijayan. 

He said the stadium has the capacity to accommodate several thousands and in 2016 over 40,000 people had gathered there for the swearing-in.

"There are 140 MLAs elected by the people and 29 MPs. Representatives of legislature, executive and judiciary, the three pillars of democracy, need to be part of the event," said the CM.

Referring to the raging criticism of the ceremony, he urged all to take the decision in the right spirit and refrain from seeing it in any other manner.

ALSO READ | Kerala cabinet to have 21 members, four single-MLA parties to get berths on 'sharing' basis

"Instead of confining all the invitees to a hall, the event will be organised in the stadium which is an open place. There is a facility to ensure social distancing and proper ventilation. Only bare minimum people will attend," he said.

In social media, several pro-left handles had aired their reservations over organising such a ceremony when the Covid-19 second wave is raging. An online petition demanding virtual swearing-in launched by a group of youngsters had gathered hundreds of signatures within two days.

On Monday, chief secretary VP Joy issued a special order allowing the conduct of swearing-in function in the presence of 500 invitees, exempting the event from the triple lockdown restrictions. Only those with a proper invite will be allowed at the function. All invitees must carry a Covid-19 negative certificate obtained after RT PCR/TRUNAT/RT LAMP test conducted 48 hours before the event. 

A testing counter providing antigen test will also be set up at the venue. All invitees need to report before 2.45 pm at the venue. Double masking is mandatory and invitees won't be allowed to remove the masks during the duration of the programme. No refreshments will be provided at the venue.

ALSO SEE:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Pinarayi 2.0 Kerala government swearing-in Arif Mohammad Khan Central Stadium
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp