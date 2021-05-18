Sister’s complaint costs Ganesh Kumar first term in cabinet

B SREEJAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A dispute in the family of late R Balakrishna Pillai, founder of Kerala Congress (B), seems to have cost party’s lone MLA K B Ganesh Kumar the first term of the ‘shared berth’ in the Pinarayi government. It is learnt that Ganesh’s elder sister Usha Mohandas had a meeting with Pinarayi and CPM politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan two days ago, during which she levelled several allegations against Ganesh.

A source privy to the developments told TNIE that the complaint was mostly about the suspected foul play in the will prepared by Pillai who died on May 3. Pillai was the custodian of properties worth crores of rupees in Kottarakkara and Pathanapuram.

It is learnt that Usha presented the CM with evidence alleging foul play in the will. She suspected the Ganesh’s hand behind it. She is also learnt to have informed Pinarayi about other information about Ganesh and the controversial woman in the solar case. The possible blowing up of these issues in the event of Ganesh becoming the minister seems to have prompted CPM for a rethink.

During the LDF meeting on Monday, Ganesh demanded cabinet berth in the first term of 30 months. Antony Raju of Democratic Kerala Congress opted for the second term. However, Kodiyeri said there was some issue and Antony Raju needed to take up the mantle for the first half and Ganesh can take over from him.

Ganesh, who has been representing Pathanapuram since 2001, was a minister in the 2011 Oommen Chandy government. But, he had to quit in April, 2013 following a complaint of domestic abuse filed by his then wife Dr Yamini Thankachy.