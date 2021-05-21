STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Gram panchayat in Kerala mandates Covid test for parents to get school admission for their kids

Azhiyur has had a test positivity rate of 32-35 per cent for the past one month thanks to the reluctance of the locals to come forward and get tested for Covid.

Published: 21st May 2021 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

covid test

For representational purposes

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: To fight the poor testing rate, Azhiyur grama panchayat has decided to make Covid testing mandatory for parents if they want their children to get school admission. The panchayat authorities hope the decision which is backed by the education department will bring people in large numbers to the testing camps. 

Azhiyur has had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 32-35 per cent for the past one month. "We arrange tests daily for 100 people but only around 40 turn up. Only symptomatic people appear now and a majority of them turn positive. Reluctance to undergo the tests keeps the TPR high," said panchayat president Ayisha Ummer.

The panchayat has 17 government, aided and private schools. According to panchayat secretary T Shahul Hameed, the reluctance to undergo Covid tests began after the protocol of 17-day home quarantine for positive people came into force. "People may not want to spend these many days in the confines of their homes. The panchayat's poor testing rate was mentioned in the district collector's review meeting also. Hence, we came up with the new idea. Sarva Shiksha Kerala (SSK) under the education department has welcomed it," he said.

According to the plan, parents can produce RT-PCR or antigen test result certificates during school admission. 

The panchayat is conducting RT-PCR tests on every Monday and Friday and antigen tests in the rest of the days. As many as 23 persons died of Covid in the panchayat, of whom 13 died during the second wave. It has had 1,800 Covid positive persons till now, of whom 191 are active cases.

ALSO WATCH |  Kerala's Covid-19 fight: A tale of two waves | TNIE Documentary

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Azhiyur grama panchayat Kerala mandatory Covid testing school admission Azhiyur Covid cases Azhiyur TPR
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
A queue at the Ayurveda camp set up in Nellore’s Krishnapatnam. (Photo | Express)
Crowds again flock to Andhra village to get unapproved 'ayurvedic cure' for COVID-19
Gallery
Born on January 9, 1927, in Maroda village, (present-day Uttarakhand) Bahuguna's zest for environmental preservation took flight early on. He began participating in social activities from the age of 13. In frame: Sunderlal Bahuguna signing an autograph fo
Saluting 'Chipko Movement' pioneer and renowned environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp