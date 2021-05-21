Pinarayi’s second innings begins with word to wipe out poverty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Iidentifying eradication of acute poverty as one of the major tasks of the LDF government in its second term, the newly sworn-in cabinet led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in its first meeting, decided to task local self-government department to undertake a comprehensive survey as a first step towards realising this objective.

“Over the next five years, acute poverty will be eradicated from the state. Each destitute person and family suffering from poverty will be identified. Through local and domestic projects, they will be brought above the poverty line,” the chief minister said after the cabinet meeting on Thursday. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered oath of office and secrecy to Pinarayi Vijayan and 20 ministers at the Central Stadium.

The cabinet also decided to enact a strong legislation to prevent people from being evicted from their homes due to revenue recovery proceedings by financial institutions. A committee comprising the additional chief secretary (Finance), additional chief secretary (Planning) and a few expert lawyers have been entrusted with the task of preparing a detailed report by July 15.

Aimed at reducing the workload of women engaged in domestic work, a ‘Smart Kitchen’ project will be rolled out. The cabinet has assigned the chief secretary and secretaries of LSG and women and child development departments to devise the project. Pinarayi said the LDF had promised in its election manifesto that it would provide assistance to women engaged in household work.The chief minister said Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) had evolved guidelines for creation of jobs for 20 lakh educated people.

Single-window grievance redressal mechanism for entrepreneurs, chaired by senior IAS man

On the basis of these guidelines, K-DISC has been directed to prepare a detailed report before July 15, he added. The cabinet also decided to launch a massive project to ensure delivery of all government services online at the people’s doorsteps. The decision has been taken as part of the vision that availing all government services was the right of the people. The project will be rolled out on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti). The IT secretary and experts in the IT industry will give final shape to it, the chief minister said.

“It has also been decided to broaden the implementation of e-office and e-file systems and a committee has been constituted for its implementation,” Pinarayi said. The cabinet has decided to bring out a single window grievance redressal mechanism to prevent prospective entrepreneurs from visiting multiple offices to address their complaints.

A grievance reddressal committee, chaired by a senior IAS officer, will be set up and a legislation will be enacted for the purpose. A official-level committee has been appointed to examine the draft bill, Pinarayi said. The cabinet has also decided to recommend to the governor to convene the first session of the 15th Legislative Assembly on June 24 and 25.

Long-term objectives

While listing out the immediate priorities of the new government, Pinarayi also mentioned the long-term objectives of LDF government 2.0 in various sectors. The government has devised an ambitious plan of raising the living standards of people in the state on a par with developed countries over the next 25 years.

Over the next five years, the government aims to create a productive economy that is modern and has high job-generation capacity. The state has the capacity to double its production of paddy and vegetables over the next five years, the Chief Minister reminded. The LDF government also plans to double IT exports from the state over the next three to five years. The other major programmes planned over the next five include thorough modernisation of PSUs, achieving self sufficiency in milk production, working in mission mode to achieve maximum growth in meat and egg production and achieving targets in both production and increasing the extent of inland fish farming.

The government will also complete the Kochi- Palakkad hi-tech industrial corridor and setting up of industrial parks. It will also take steps to set up a PSU recruitment board. Higher education will be modernised and a special policy will be evolved for the sector.

“The condition of local water bodies will be improved. Big reservoirs are being planned to prevent rain water from ending up in the sea. This will fulfill irrigation and drinking water needs during summer season, says Pinarayi Vijayan Karappuzha, Banasura Sagar, Pazhassi and Idamalayar projects will be fully operationalised by 2023-24,” he said.

