STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Death of three more Keralites in Mumbai barge accident confirmed

The number of Keralites who lost their lives in the Mumbai barge capsize rose to five as the ONGC confirmed three more deaths on Friday.  

Published: 22nd May 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOLLAM/THRISSUR/KOZHIKODE: The number of Keralites who lost their lives in the Mumbai barge capsize rose to five as the ONGC confirmed three more deaths on Friday. Arjun, a native of Thrissur, Antony Edwin of Kollam and Sumesh of Wayanad are the three people whose deaths were confirmed on Friday.

There were 30 Keralites on P 305, the barge that sank mid-sea as huge tidal waves triggered by Cyclone Tauktae smashed Mumbai High Oilfield on May 17. While 22 of them were rescued, the bodies of five were recovered. The search is on for three missing Keralites. The ONGC had confirmed the death of Jomish Joseph of Panamaram in Wayanad district and Sasin Ismail of Chirakkadavu in Kottayam district on Thursday.

The body of Antony Edwin, 27,  a native of Sakthikulangara in Kollam district, was recovered by the Navy during the search and rescue operation on Friday. Antony had been an employee of a private firm in Mumbai for the past four years. Relatives said they had not received any information about Antony since the barge capsized. He was the son of fisherman Edwin and Vimala. Antony last visited his parents after joining the new company two years ago.

“Antony had contacted his parents on May 17. It was the wedding anniversary of his parents and he called to wish them. He told his father that he was in the oil field in Mumbai and that the sea was getting rough due to the cyclone. Antony urged his parents to pray for him. We never heard from him after that,” said a relative.

The relatives of Arjun, 38, a native of Puthuruthi near Wadakkanchery, received information about his death on Friday. He worked as the safety officer on the ill-fated barge. He had worked with ONGC for the past eight weeks. Arjun married Arathi, who works with Railway Police Force in Kolkata, two-and-a-half years ago.

“He had returned to report for duty in Mumbai three weeks ago. The family is totally devastated as Arjun has been their only son,” said Jayan, a neighbour. The family which was based in Padukkad near Viyyur had shifted to Puthuruthi ten years ago.  As per the information received by the family, the mortal remains would be brought to his residence on Saturday. Sumesh, a native of Vaduvanchal in Wayanad district, is the third person whose death was confirmed on Friday. He is the son of Sudhakaran of Mele Vellery in Vaduvanchal. He had been working with Boustead Control and Electrics.

According to ONGC, there were 261 workers on board the barge of whom 186 had been rescued. As many as 51 bodies have been recovered by the Navy and Coast Guard and the search and rescue operation is continuing. The ONGC has announced an immediate relief of Rs 1 lakh to the survivors and Rs 2 lakh for the families of workers who have died or are reported missing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Keralites barge accident Cyclone Tauktae ONGC
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp