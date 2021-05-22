Kodakara heist: Rs 3.5 crore was smuggled into Kerala

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A special investigation team headed by Thrissur Range DIG on Friday received information that unaccounted money to the tune of Rs 3.5 crore was smuggled into the state by a gang allegedly for a national party ahead of the assembly elections. The gangsters are learnt to have given statements to that effect, contradicting a complaint that said Rs 25 lakh was looted.

It was on April 3 that the unaccounted money, which was being taken from Kozhikode to Kochi, was looted by another gang. Kozhikode native Shamjeer Shamsudheen then lodged a complaint alleging that a gang took away Rs 25 lakh, which was being taken from Kozhikode to Kochi, by waylaying the car. Sunil Naik, a former treasurer of Yuva Morcha, handed over Rs 25 lakh to Dharmaraj to smuggle it to Kochi, the police said. After Rural SP G Poonkuzhali investigated the case, it was learnt that the cash amounted to more thanRs 25 lakh.

According to police sources, the interrogation revealed that the unaccounted money amounted to Rs 3.5 crore and that it came from outside Kerala. It is learnt that the money was meant for poll campaigning of national party. The police team had clear knowledge about the person to whom the money was taken, said the source.