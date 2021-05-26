One fisherman dies, another goes missing as four boats capsize near Vizhinjam harbour

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One fisherman died and another went missing after four boats capsized near Vizhinjam harbour on Tuesday night.

The boats had ventured into the sea from various fishing hamlets in the city despite a ban put on place by the administration. The mishap occurred when the fishermen tried to return to Vizhinjam harbour as they found it impossible to fish in the rough sea.

The boats capsized when it tried to enter the mouth of the harbour. There were 17 fishermen in the boats and four of them swam to safety, while eight were rescued by the Coast Guard and Coastal Police.

The deceased fisherman has been identified as Davidson, a resident of Poonthura. The missing fisherman was identified as Shevariyar of Vizhinjam.

Coastal Police Elias P George said the heavy rains accompanied by strong wind had made the rescue operations difficult.

"The sea was very rough. It was even difficult for the Coast Guard's bigger boat to move beyond the mouth of the harbour. The rescue operation took place in darkness and the only option we had was go use commando torches," he said.

The sea was so violent that even the tug deployed for rescue work found it difficult to navigate. It was the daring operation jointly launched by the Coast Guard and the Coastal Police that saved lives. Equally valuable was the service of 12 coastal wardens, who have been part of the Coastal Police.

The Coast Guard has deployed its boat Abhinav and a dornier aircraft to locate the missing fisherman.