STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

One fisherman dies, another goes missing as four boats capsize near Vizhinjam harbour

There were 17 fishermen in the boats and four of them swam to safety, while eight were rescued by the Coast Guard and Coastal Police.

Published: 26th May 2021 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One fisherman died and another went missing after four boats capsized near Vizhinjam harbour on Tuesday night.

The boats had ventured into the sea from various fishing hamlets in the city despite a ban put on place by the administration. The mishap occurred when the fishermen tried to return to Vizhinjam harbour as they found it impossible to fish in the rough sea. 

The boats capsized when it tried to enter the mouth of the harbour. There were 17 fishermen in the boats and four of them swam to safety, while eight were rescued by the Coast Guard and Coastal Police.

The deceased fisherman has been identified as Davidson, a resident of Poonthura.  The missing fisherman was identified as Shevariyar of Vizhinjam. 

Coastal Police Elias P George said the heavy rains accompanied by strong wind had made the rescue operations difficult. 

"The sea was very rough. It was even difficult for the Coast Guard's bigger boat to move beyond the mouth of the harbour. The rescue operation took place in darkness and the only option we had was go use commando torches," he said.

The sea was so violent that even the tug deployed for rescue work found it difficult to navigate. It was the daring operation jointly launched by the Coast Guard and the Coastal Police that saved lives. Equally valuable was the service of 12 coastal wardens, who have been part of the Coastal Police. 

The Coast Guard has deployed its boat Abhinav and a dornier aircraft to locate the missing fisherman.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
boat capsize accident Vizhinjam harbour fisherman death Coast Guard Coastal Police
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp