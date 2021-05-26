Opposition greets new Speaker MB Rajesh with debate on his comments on politics

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A debate on how much political can the speaker of the assembly be greeted MB Rajesh, who was elected to the post with a thumping majority on Tuesday.While felicitating Rajesh, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan said his remark that he would make comments on politics outside the assembly has pained the Opposition.

“We have not expected such a comment from a person designated as the speaker. If the speaker makes comments on politics outside the House, naturally the Opposition will be forced to give replies to his comments both outside and inside the assembly,” he said.In response to the criticism, Rajesh said he would not join any political activity outside the assembly as part of his politics. “What I meant was that I would express my opinion on the general socio-cultural and political developments,” he said and the Opposition welcomed the comments with applause.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also felicitated Rajesh and wished him to act beyond politics. Rajesh, who was elected from Thrithala in Palakkad, won the speaker election by polling 96 votes against 40 secured by the UDF candidate P C Vishnunadh. Pro-tem Speaker P T A Rahim, who was in the Chair, oversaw the election.Of the 140 seats in the assembly, the LDF has 99 legislators while the UDF has 41. Rahim did not cast his vote while three other MLAs could not take part in the election due to ill-health.

Rajesh becomes 23rd speaker

The new speaker was escorted to the Chair by Pinarayi, who is also the leader of the House. Rajesh, 50, became the 23rd speaker, succeeding P Sreeramakrishnan. An advocate by profession, Rajesh was a member of parliament for two consecutive terms representing Palakkad before being elected to assembly. He did his graduation in Law from the University of Kerala and MA in Economics from NSS College, Ottapalam. He is also a CPM state committee member.

K M Abraham appointed CM’s new principal secy

KIIFB CEO K M Abraham has been appointed the chief principal secretary to the chief minister

K N Balagopal replaces Thomas Isaac on the GST Council