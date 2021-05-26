STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Opposition greets new Speaker MB Rajesh with debate on his comments on politics

A debate  on how much political can the speaker of the assembly be greeted M B Rajesh, who was elected to the post with a thumping majority on Tuesday.

Published: 26th May 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

New Speaker MB Rajesh greeting the house after his election. (Photo | Express)

New Speaker MB Rajesh greeting the house after his election. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A debate on how much political can the speaker of the assembly be greeted MB Rajesh, who was elected to the post with a thumping majority on Tuesday.While felicitating Rajesh, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan said his remark that he would make comments on politics outside the assembly has pained the Opposition.

“We have not expected such a comment from a person designated as the speaker. If the speaker makes comments on politics outside the House, naturally the Opposition will be forced to give replies to his comments both outside and inside the assembly,” he said.In response to the criticism, Rajesh said he would not join any political activity outside the assembly as part of his politics. “What I meant was that I would express my opinion on the general socio-cultural and political developments,” he said and the Opposition welcomed the comments with applause.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also felicitated Rajesh and wished him to act beyond politics. Rajesh, who was elected from Thrithala in Palakkad, won the speaker election by polling 96 votes against 40 secured by the UDF candidate P C Vishnunadh. Pro-tem Speaker P T A Rahim, who was in the Chair, oversaw the election.Of the 140 seats in the assembly, the LDF has 99 legislators while the UDF has 41. Rahim did not cast his vote while three other MLAs could not take part in the election due to ill-health. 

Rajesh becomes 23rd speaker

The new speaker was escorted to the Chair by Pinarayi, who is also the leader of the House. Rajesh, 50, became the 23rd speaker, succeeding P Sreeramakrishnan. An advocate by profession, Rajesh was a member of parliament for two consecutive terms representing Palakkad before being elected to assembly. He did his graduation in Law from the University of Kerala and MA in Economics from NSS College, Ottapalam. He is also a CPM state committee member.

K M Abraham appointed CM’s new principal secy
 KIIFB CEO K M Abraham has been appointed the chief principal secretary to the chief minister 
 K N Balagopal replaces Thomas Isaac on the GST Council 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MB Rajesh VD Satheesan
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp