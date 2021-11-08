Mullaperiyar issue: Experts feel Kerala's U-turn on tree cutting against state's interests

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the government has frozen the order granting permission to Tamil Nadu to cut down 15 trees in the immediate downstream area of Mullaperiyar dam, experts say the damage has already been done. It demolishes Kerala's arguments regarding the strength of the dam and violates conservation laws.

Kerala has been consistently arguing before the Supreme Court that the only way to alleviate the fear of people living downstream the dam was to build a new one. However, the latest order issued by the Chief Wildlife Warden states that permission was granted to cut down trees to strengthen and earthen the Baby Dam.

The application for cutting the trees was submitted by the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department executive engineer in 2015. The government will have to explain the circumstances that led to considering the application after six years.

Based on the letter submitted in 2015, the forest deputy director in charge of Periyar East Tiger Reserve forwarded a letter to the Chief Wildlife Warden on October 30, 2021. A meeting held in the chamber of Additional Chief Secretary for Water Resources discussed the proposal on November 1, the next working day, and decided to grant permission.

The order was issued by Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Chief Wildlife Warden Bennichan Thomas on November 5, the day on which a delegation of four Tamil Nadu ministers visited the dam. During his visit, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan had said that the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam will be raised to 152ft after strengthening the Baby Dam.

"In its 2014 order, the Supreme Court had directed to facilitate the strengthening of the Baby Dam. The proposal from TN was forwarded as the case is coming up for hearing next week," said Periyar East deputy director Sunil Nabu.

"Permission to strengthen the Baby Dam will weaken Kerala’s demand for a new dam. The problem with Mullaperiyar dam is its vast catchment area. Even if the water level is raised to 152ft, the reservoir has the capacity to store only 17 TMC of water. The reservoir had received an inflow of 35,000 cusecs during the torrential rain in 2018. Such inflow with fill up the reservoir within a couple of days. The foundation of the 126-year-old dam is not strong enough to withstand such huge pressure. Increasing the strength of the structure is not the permanent solution," said Dr Joe Joseph, the petitioner in the case pending before the Supreme Court.

Mullaperiyar dam has a catchment area of 625 sq km and can store only 12 TMC of water at 142ft, the maximum level fixed by Supreme Court. Idukki dam has a catchment area of 650 sq km and has a capacity to store 70 TMC of water.

This difference exposes the vulnerability of Mullaperiyar dam. "As per clause 5 of the principal deed, the lessee Tamil Nadu is permitted to fell trees, underwoods and saplings within the leased area for maintenance works," the order says.

But experts said this is against the forest conservation law. "How can the state government grant permission to cut down trees in a wildlife sanctuary. As per procedure, a proposal has to be submitted before the state wildlife board, which would forward it to the national board for permission. The SC has asked Kerala only to facilitate strengthening of the dam, not to cut down trees," said a wildlife expert.