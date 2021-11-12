Downpour triggers landslides, flash flood in three Kerala districts

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM/KOLLAM/PATHANAMTHITTA: Heavy rain that started lashing the high ranges of Kottayam, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts since Wednesday evening triggering flash flood and landslides has caused panic among residents. Though no loss of life has been reported, the flash flood and mud flow inundated low-lying areas and damaged houses in many places. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in all districts in the state except Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on Friday.

Landslides at Keerithodu near Kanamala and Pakkanam near Mundakkayam on Wednesday night inundated houses. The first landslide occurred around 1.30am on Thursday. Two houses were completely destroyed and 12 houses partially damaged. Jose of Panathottathil house and wife Daisy had a narrow escape, Joby’s mother Annamma, 60, of Theniaplakkal house -- both at Keerithodu -- had a miraculous escape after being caught in the mud flow.

A section of the Eruthavappuzha-Kanamala parallel road caved in due to the gushing landslide debris. Fourteen families from areas prone to landslides were shifted to Kanamala school. Several houses and commercial establishments were flooded in the landslide at Pakkanam near Mundakkayam. It had been raining heavily since 9pm on Wednesday. The retaining wall and walkway near the Kulamakkal check dam collapsed. As many as nine houses got inundated at Aruvappulam, Seethathodu and Chittar grama panchayats in Pathanamthitta district due to flash flood following a cloud burst in Achankovil forest on Thursday. Konni tahalsidar Sreekumar K said no injury or death was reported.

Five houses got inundated in Aruvappulam grama panchayat and two houses each were flooded in Seethathodu and Chittara grama panchayats. A bridge was washed away in Seethathodu. Chempala in Konni recorded 258mm rainfall on Wednesday while Avanipara received 247mm and Achankovil 179mm. Landslides devastated Achankovil, Ambanad, Priya Estate, Chenagiri and Aryankavu of Punalur taluk in Kollam district.

Though there was no human casualty, shops and houses at Kulathupuzha and Ambathekkar were inundated while a bridge at Villumala Colony got submerged. A landslide was reported near the Harrison Estate labour quarters around midnight on Wednesday. There was no casualty as the families were shifted to camps.

