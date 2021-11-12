STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Downpour triggers landslides, flash flood in three Kerala districts

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in all districts in the state except Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on Friday.

Published: 12th November 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

The damage done by the landslide at Keerithodu in Erumeli South village, Kottayam | Express

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM/KOLLAM/PATHANAMTHITTA: Heavy rain that started lashing the high ranges of Kottayam, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts since Wednesday evening triggering flash flood and landslides has caused panic among residents. Though no loss of life has been reported, the flash flood and mud flow inundated low-lying areas and damaged houses in many places. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in all districts in the state except Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on Friday.

Landslides at Keerithodu near Kanamala and Pakkanam near Mundakkayam on Wednesday night inundated houses. The first landslide occurred around 1.30am on Thursday. Two houses were completely destroyed and 12 houses partially damaged. Jose of Panathottathil house and wife Daisy had a narrow escape, Joby’s mother Annamma, 60, of Theniaplakkal house --  both at Keerithodu -- had a miraculous escape after being caught in the mud flow.

A section of the Eruthavappuzha-Kanamala parallel road caved in due to the gushing landslide debris. Fourteen families from areas prone to landslides were shifted to Kanamala school. Several houses and commercial establishments were flooded in the landslide at Pakkanam near Mundakkayam. It had been raining heavily since 9pm on Wednesday. The retaining wall and walkway near the Kulamakkal check dam collapsed. As many as nine houses got inundated at Aruvappulam, Seethathodu and Chittar grama panchayats in Pathanamthitta district due to flash flood following a cloud burst in Achankovil forest on Thursday. Konni tahalsidar  Sreekumar K said no injury or death was reported. 

Five houses got inundated in Aruvappulam grama panchayat and two houses each were flooded in Seethathodu and Chittara grama panchayats. A bridge was washed away in Seethathodu.  Chempala in Konni recorded 258mm rainfall on Wednesday while Avanipara received 247mm and Achankovil 179mm. Landslides devastated Achankovil, Ambanad, Priya Estate, Chenagiri and Aryankavu of Punalur taluk in Kollam district.

Though there was no human casualty, shops and houses at Kulathupuzha and Ambathekkar were inundated while a bridge at Villumala Colony got submerged. A landslide was reported near the Harrison Estate labour quarters around midnight on Wednesday. There was no casualty as the families were shifted to camps.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heavy rain landslides Kerala
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp