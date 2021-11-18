STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA court convicts Wayanad man who attempted to join IS in Afghanistan

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi on Wednesday convicted a Wayanad native who attempted to join the Islamic State (IS) in Afghanistan.

Published: 18th November 2021 04:39 AM

IS flag, Islamic state flag

Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi on Wednesday convicted a Wayanad native who attempted to join the Islamic State (IS) in Afghanistan. He had followed 14 other youths from Kasaragod who left India and joined the terror outfit in Afghanistan. 

Nashidul Hamzafar, 28, Kalpetta was convicted of charges under 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 125 (waging war against a friendly country) of IPC, besides sections 38 and 39 (being part of a terrorist organisation) of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). “Nashidul Hamzafar pleaded guilty to all charges and the NIA court convicted him. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced against him on November 23,” stated an NIA press release.

The case was first registered by Chandera police in Kasaragod. It was re-registered by NIA after it was found that the 14 youths, along with their families, had left India between May and July, 2016, and joined the IS.  Following in their footsteps, Nashidul left India on October 3, 2017, and travelled to Muscat before moving to Iran.

He then reached Kabul where he was detained by Afghan security agencies in October, 2017, for illegally entering the country and attempting to join IS. NIA arrested Nashidul Hamzafar, after the accused was deported from Kabul. NIA had filed chargesheet against him in 2019.

