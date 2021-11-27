Bichu Thirumala's demise a colossal loss for Mollywood

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cheppadi Kunnil Chinni Chinugunna… This title song for the Malayalam version of the Jungle Book cartoon aired on Doordarshan was a favourite of almost all kids of the 1990s.

Prasanna, Bichu Thirumala’s wife, pays last respects to her husband at their residence at Vettamukku in Thiruvananthapuram. Their son Suman is also seen | B P Deepu

By Arya U R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cheppadi Kunnil Chinni Chinugunna… This title song for the Malayalam version of the Jungle Book cartoon aired on Doordarshan was a favourite of almost all kids of the 1990s. The man who wrote those charming lines is no more. During the five decades as a celebrated lyricist in Malayalam films, Bichu Thirumala, aka B Sivasankaran Nair, penned around 5,000 songs including film and devotional tracks. He was a genius who excelled in penning verses of all genres, be it a fast number like Padakaali Chandi Chankari for Yodha or a lullaby- like Konji Konji in Kalipattam.

His magical lyrics effortlessly blended varied emotions of romance, regret, lust and happiness, resulting in innumerable melodious movie songs that are still hummed even after decades. That the songs like Oru Madhurakinavin Lahariyil, Aayiram Kannumayi and Mizhiyoram Nananjozhukum have been reprised by filmmakers many a time stands testimony to their mass appeal even today.

In his long career, Bichu worked with eminent music directors like M G Radhakrishnan, G Devarajan, V Dakshinamoorthy and A R Rahman. It is, however, his collaboration with Shyam, aka Samuel Joseph, that gave birth to many pleasant tracks like Mynakam and Kannanthaliyum Kattukurinjiyum.

“The early 1970s saw a transformation in film music, wherein songs were composed based on rhythm, thereby posing a challenge for lyricists to come up with lyrics as per the tune. Bichu Thirumala proved to be the ultimate lyricist, with his brilliant use of unique and catchy words and phrases, some of which even made it into movie titles too such as Manjil Virinja Pookkal, Manichithrathazhu and Unnikale Oru Katha Parayam,” says Ravi Menon, music researcher and author. Playback singer G Venugopal who worked with him in a few films like Manichithrathazhu too recalled Bichu’s mastery over words.

“He was a master of his craft. His combinations with Kannur Rajan, K T Ummer apart from Shyam made him a very popular lyricist at that time.” Bichu had a soft spot for devotional and light music too, says singer and composer Kavalam Sreekumar. According to him, Bichu excelled in the usage of chaste Malayalam words with a folk touch.

“His knowledge of Tamil helped in coming up with folk or fast numbers. He could easily churn out fast, romantic and devotional lyrics simultaneously. He used to even pen lyrics for light music songs sung on Akashavani.”

